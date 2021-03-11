KITS Eyecare To Present At 33rd Annual Roth Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ - KITS Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing, vertically integrated, digitally native eyecare platform, today announced that its management team will be participating in the 33 rd...

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ - KITS Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing, vertically integrated, digitally native eyecare platform, today announced that its management team will be participating in the 33 rd Annual Roth Conference being virtually held between March 15 and March 17. Roth's flagship three-day investor conference will bring together senior executives from more than 400 private and public companies as well as thousands of investors from around the globe.

Roger Hardy, CEO of KITS will be presenting on a panel titled ' Uncovering Growth Opportunities Listed North of the Border' moderated by Brady Fletcher, President of Roth Canada, where he will discuss KITS' strategic plans to become the leading vertically integrated, asset light model in eyecare.

Event: 33rd Annual Roth Conference Date and Time: Wednesday, March 17 from 10:00 to 11:00AM (ET) To Register: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth35/panel20/2105370

To register for the conference and schedule a meeting with KITS management, contact your representative at Roth Capital Partners, LLC.

About KITS: KITS is a rapidly growing, vertically integrated, digitally native eyecare platform for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, virtual try-on for glasses, and an integrated online vision test. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.KITS.com .

