Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Pricing Of $175 Million Exchangeable Senior Notes Offering

INDIANAPOLIS, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) - Get Report (the "Company") announced today that on March 17, 2021 its operating partnership, Kite Realty Group, L.P. (the "Operating Partnership"), priced an offering of $175 million aggregate principal amount of 0.75% exchangeable senior notes due 2027 in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Operating Partnership also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $25 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The sale of the notes is expected to close on March 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be the Operating Partnership's senior unsecured obligations and will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on October 1, 2021, at a rate of 0.75% per year. The notes will mature on April 1, 2027 (the "Maturity Date"), unless earlier exchanged, repurchased or redeemed. Prior to January 1, 2027, the notes will be exchangeable into cash up to the principal amount of the notes exchanged and, if applicable, cash or common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (the "Common Shares") or a combination thereof, only upon certain circumstances and during certain periods. On or after January 1, 2027, the notes will be exchangeable into cash up to the principal amount of the notes exchanged and, if applicable, cash or Common Shares or a combination thereof at the option of the holders at any time prior to the close of business on the second scheduled trading day preceding the Maturity Date. The exchange rate will initially equal 39.6628 Common Shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to an exchange price of approximately $25.21 per Common Share and an exchange premium of approximately 25% based on the closing price of $20.17 per Common Share on March 17, 2021). The exchange rate will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events, but will not be adjusted for any accrued and unpaid interest.

The Operating Partnership may redeem the notes, at its option, in whole or in part, on any business day on or after April 5, 2025, if the last reported sale price of the Common Shares has been at least 130% of the exchange price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which the Operating Partnership provides notice of redemption at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

In connection with the pricing of the notes, the Operating Partnership entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with certain of the initial purchasers or their respective affiliates (the "Option Counterparties"). The capped call transactions cover, subject to anti-dilution adjustments substantially similar to those applicable to the notes, the number of Common Shares underlying the notes. The capped call transactions are generally expected to reduce the potential dilution to the Common Shares upon any exchange of the notes and/or offset any cash payments the Operating Partnership is required to make in excess of the principal amount of such exchanged notes, as the case may be, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap. The cap price of the capped call transactions will initially be approximately $30.26, which represents a premium of approximately 50% over the last reported sale price of the Common Shares on the New York Stock Exchange on March 17, 2021, and is subject to anti-dilution adjustments under the terms of the capped call transactions.

The Operating Partnership estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $169.7 million (or approximately $194.1 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full), after deducting the initial purchasers' discount and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company and the Operating Partnership. The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to enter into the capped call transactions, to repay a portion of its outstanding indebtedness and, if any net proceeds remain, for general corporate purposes.

In connection with establishing their initial hedges of the capped call transactions, the Option Counterparties or their respective affiliates expect to purchase Common Shares and/or enter into various derivative transactions with respect to the Common Shares concurrently with or shortly after the pricing of the notes. This activity could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of the Common Shares or the notes at that time.

In addition, the Option Counterparties or their respective affiliates may modify their hedge positions by entering into or unwinding various derivatives with respect to the Common Shares and/or purchasing or selling the Common Shares or other securities of the Company or the Operating Partnership in secondary market transactions following the pricing of the notes and prior to the maturity of the notes (and are likely to do so following any exchange, repurchase, or redemption of the notes, to the extent the capped call transactions are proportionately unwound at that time). This activity could also cause or avoid an increase or a decrease in the market price of the Common Shares or the notes, which could affect the ability of holders to exchange the notes. To the extent the activity occurs during any observation period related to an exchange of the notes, it could also affect the number of Common Shares and value of the consideration that holders will receive upon exchange of the notes.

Neither the notes nor the Common Shares issuable upon exchange of the notes have been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws. Accordingly, the notes are being offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act).

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of, the notes in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale of the notes would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification thereof under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

