Kite Realty Group Trust And Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announce $7.5 Billion Strategic Merger

INDIANAPOLIS and CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) - Get Report and Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) - Get Report today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which RPAI would merge into a subsidiary of KRG, with KRG continuing as the surviving public company. The strategic transaction joins together two high-quality portfolios with complementary geographic footprints creating a top five shopping center REIT by enterprise value. The combined company is expected to have an equity market capitalization of approximately $4.6 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $7.5 billion upon the closing of the transaction assuming a KRG share price of $20.83, which was the closing price on July 16, 2021. This immediately accretive transaction, paired with a strong balance sheet and significant value creation opportunities, is expected to provide a runway to increase longterm value for shareholders.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, each RPAI common share will be converted into 0.6230 newly issued KRG common shares in a 100% stock-for-stock transaction. Based on the closing share price for KRG on July 16, 2021, this represents a 13% premium to RPAI's closing stock price on July 16, 2021. On a pro forma basis, following the closing of the transaction, KRG shareholders are expected to own approximately 40% of the combined company's equity and RPAI shareholders are expected to own approximately 60%. KRG anticipates assuming all RPAI debt and has obtained a financing commitment to provide a $1.1 billion term loan bridge facility in the event certain debt consents cannot be obtained prior to the closing of the transaction. The parties expect the transaction to close during the fourth quarter of 2021 subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of both KRG and RPAI shareholders. The transaction was unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees of KRG and the Board of Directors of RPAI.

The merger will create an operating portfolio of 185 open-air shopping centers comprised of approximately 32 million square feet of owned gross leasable area. These properties are primarily located in "Warmer and Cheaper" metro markets in the United States with 70% of centers by annualized base rent ("ABR") having a grocery component. The combined company is expected to benefit from increased scale and density in strategic markets, deeper tenant relationships given the broader mix of open-air retail types, an appropriately sized development pipeline and a strong balance sheet.

"This merger marks a momentous day for KRG and our shareholders," said John A. Kite, Chairman and CEO of Kite Realty Group. "The combination of our firms brings together two high-quality, complementary portfolios. The combined company will have durable cash flows, operational upside and external value creation opportunities. The financial benefits of the transaction include immediate earnings accretion, while maintaining a strong balance sheet. This merger further demonstrates our conviction in open-air retail centers as essential shopping destinations and last mile fulfillment centers. We are energized about the future of this combined company."

"After many years of curating both of our portfolios, combining them into one company will allow us to generate the best results for both sets of shareholders over the long term," said Steven P. Grimes, CEO of RPAI. "Our increased scale will benefit the business both operationally and financially, allowing us to take advantage of reduced cost of capital as well as pursue future value creation opportunities by partnering KRG's development expertise with our embedded development pipeline. We are excited to present this transaction to our shareholders, who will be the beneficiaries of the near-term and future benefits of the combined company."

Summary of Strategic Benefits The merger of KRG and RPAI is expected to create a number of operational and financial benefits, including:

Positive Financial Impacts and Immediate Accretion

Provides immediate accretion to earnings per share upon realizing cash expense synergies of $27 - $29 million

Larger scale will reduce cost of capital, thereby driving higher net income to shareholders.



Significantly increases shareholder liquidity allowing larger investor base to hold more meaningful positions in the combined entity.

Enhances Portfolio Quality and Diversification

Retail ABR per square foot of $19.29 .

Broader mix of open-air retail types allowing for deeper and more diverse tenant relationships.



70% of ABR is located in centers with a grocery component.



Diverse combined tenant base with no single tenant representing more than 2.4% of total ABR.

Significant Presence in Strategic Markets

Maintains sector-leading exposure to Warmer and Cheaper markets.



Substantial portfolio concentration, with approximately 40% of ABR in growth states of Texas and Florida .

Bolsters presence in Dallas , Atlanta , Houston and Austin .

Meaningful presence in other strategic gateway markets such as Washington, D.C. , New York , and Seattle .

, , and . Generates Significant Value Creation Opportunities

Presents near-term, organic growth opportunities through lease-up of vacancies caused by the pandemic.



Active development and redevelopment projects expected to deliver additional Net Operating Income.



KRG's extensive development expertise in a variety of property types provides additional potential value creation for both active and future development projects.



Appropriately sized and measured development pipeline will offer potential additional value creation opportunities.

Strengthens Balance Sheet

Combined balance sheet poised to capture future growth opportunities.



Net debt plus preferred to EBITDA ratio anticipated to be 6.0x inclusive of expected G&A synergies.



No material debt maturities until 2023, with an appropriate maturity ladder going forward.

Creates a Top 5 Shopping Center REIT

Combined company will have an estimated $7.5 billion total enterprise value upon the closing of the transaction assuming a KRG share price of $20.83 , which was the closing price on July 16, 2021 .

Combination of operating best practices expected to drive Net Operating Income improvements.



Deepens tenant relationships and increased optionality to a broader mix of open-air retail formats.

Leadership and Organization The combined company will continue to be operated at the high standards previously established at both KRG and RPAI. The number of trustees on KRG's board will be expanded to thirteen with four members of the existing Board of Directors of RPAI to be appointed to KRG's board. John Kite will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the combined company. William Bindley will continue to serve as Lead Independent Trustee.

The KRG management team will lead the combined company, with John Kite as Chief Executive Officer, Thomas McGowan as President and Chief Operating Officer and Heath Fear as Chief Financial Officer. The approach to integration will draw from the best practices of both companies to ensure continuity for tenants, employees and other stakeholders.

Upon completion of the merger, the company's headquarters will remain in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company will retain the Kite Realty Group name and trademarks and will continue to trade under the NYSE symbol KRG.

Dividend Policy KRG intends to maintain its current dividend policy post-closing. Given the current dividend levels and conversion ratio, RPAI shareholders will experience a dividend increase of approximately 50% from current levels (based on current annualized distribution amount).

The timing of the pre-closing dividends of KRG and RPAI will be coordinated such that, if one set of shareholders receives their dividend for a particular quarter prior to the closing of the merger, the other set of shareholders will also receive their dividend for such quarter prior to the closing of the merger.

AdvisorsBofA Securities is acting as lead financial advisor to KRG, with KeyBanc Capital Markets also acting as financial advisor to KRG. Hogan Lovells US LLP is acting as legal advisor to KRG. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP is acting as legal advisor to RPAI.

Merger Call

The companies will conduct a joint conference call to discuss the merger transaction on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on KRG's corporate website at www.kiterealty.com and RPAI's corporate website at www.rpai.com. The dial-in numbers are (844) 309-0605 for domestic callers and (574) 990-9933 for international callers (Conference ID: 7994881). In addition, a webcast replay link will be available on both corporate websites.

About Kite Realty Group

Trust Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders. For more information, please visit our website at kiterealty.com.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located openair shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of March 31, 2021, RPAI owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.9 million square feet. RPAI is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RPAI. Additional information about RPAI is available at www.rpai.com.

