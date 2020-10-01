KitchenAid® Premieres 'The Possibilities Of Honey' To Anchor KitchenAid Stories' Collection Of Original Narratives

Imagined and directed by the award-winning team behind Idea Farmer the film details the transcendent nature of culinary storytelling through the lens of the honey bee

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KitchenAid ® alongside Idea Farmer announced the premiere of an original short film, " The Possibilities Of Honey ", available to watch on the brand's newly minted content hub, KitchenAid Stories today. The collaborative brief profiles makers throughout the honey process and across America - directly connecting to KitchenAid Stories' goal of spotlighting craftspeople, chefs and changemakers via engaging, inspiring and educational narratives.

"Audiences seeking out stories that go beyond 'authentic' and 'original'," said Idea Farmer CEO & Founder, Josh Beane. "We've always advocated for cultivating narratives across unique touchpoints that entertain, educate and inspire the viewer. We're thrilled that our partners at KitchenAid® understand the significance this can hold for not only those who are passionate about the KitchenAid ® brand but also the entire culinary community."

'The Possibilities of Honey' weaves together an awe-inspiring natural process across three chapters of the nearly 9-minute short film. Beginning in Hawaii, the tale takes flight highlighting Michael Domeier, owner of Rare Hawaiian Honey Company on the nuances needed to produce honey. The film chronicles how, in specific, 'chasing the bloom' has allowed Domeier and his team to cultivate production of one of the world's rarest honey varietals - kiawe. The second chapter illuminates the art of honey blending at Rice's Honey in Greeley, Colorado where 'mining the gold' means blend-batching honey based on florals and nectars to create micro-specific regional flavor profiles. Finally, the honey is itself the means for creation in the final chapter of 'The Possibilities Of Honey' with a visit to Heidrun - a meadery in California that illustrates how 'tasting the flower' fosters an appreciation for preserving the flavor as best possible to experience the same taste sensations the bee had tasted.

'The Possibilities Of Honey' will position itself as the first tentpole of content to arrive to KitchenAid Stories, a new platform that will helm KitchenAid ® owned, conceptualized, produced and realized mediums that elevate the stories of chefs, makers, and epicurean radicals changing the landscape of which we live and KitchenAid ® affects. A place to celebrate and inspire makers, KitchenAid Stories will seek to position itself as a source for inspiration and discovery through film, editorialized content and interactive storytelling; an experience created for those who see endless possibilities in making. Idea Farmer is expected to collaborate on a secondary narrative set to premiere in winter 2020 with additional content to be announced soon.

"KitchenAid Stories is a platform we've long been excited to bring to life," remarked Megan Walters-Pirri, Senior Brand Manager at KitchenAid®. "'The Possibilities Of Honey" exemplifies the storytelling we are seeking to share and I can't imagine a better film to launch the concept. The makers that the team from Idea Farmer sought to profile in their connection to honey should resonate with everyone."

For additional details or to watch " The Possibilities Of Honey " please visit stories.kitchenaid.com

About KitchenAid ®From the iconic Stand Mixer to a full suite of appliances, KitchenAid is made for people who love to cook, and exists to make the kitchen a place of endless possibility. Today, the KitchenAid ® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit kitchenaid.com or join us at facebook.com/kitchenaid and instagram.com/kitchenaidusa.

About Idea FarmerIdea Farmer is an independent, full service creative agency specializing in developing and producing cutting edge culinary-focused content across a wide variety of mediums and platforms.

