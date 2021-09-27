Kitchen Magic Joins Making Strides Against Breast Cancer In Honor Of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NAZARETH, Pa., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Magic, a family-owned and operated kitchen remodeling company, today announced a month-long sponsorship campaign of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer organization. The campaign will be taking place throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month in honor of those affected by the deadly disease. For every kitchen remodeled by Kitchen Magic during the month of October, a donation will be made on the customer's behalf to Making Strides. Kitchen Magic pledges to donate a minimum of $1,500 during the campaign.

In addition to the donation, Kitchen Magic employees will participate in the Making Strides walk taking place in on October 16th in Bethlehem, PA. The company's president and his band - Gnome Man's Band - will be performing at the event. To further show support for the cause, Kitchen Magic will also be offering gifts and giveaways at the event and will change the gnome hats on its logo to pink to show solidarity.

For more than two decades, Making Strides - an extension of cancer.org - has united communities in the fight against the disease by way of funding breakthrough research, offering 24/7 support for breast cancer patients, and providing access to lifesaving screenings. Today, Making Strides is the largest network of breast cancer events nationwide.

"No matter what walk of life you hail from, everyone has experienced the impact of breast cancer on some level," said Linda Fennessy, Public Relations Manager at Kitchen Magic. "As an organization, Kitchen Magic is passionate about the work done by Making Strides and is honored to aid the movement in its mission to advocate for those currently battling breast cancer and survivors as well as their families and communities."

About Kitchen MagicKitchen Magic is a kitchen remodeling company with headquarters and manufacturing facilities located in Nazareth, PA. Kitchen Magic has been family-owned and operated since 1979. Using an exclusive cabinet refacing process, Kitchen Magic has transformed nearly 60,000 kitchens. Today, Kitchen Magic serves CT, DE, MA, NH, NJ, NY, PA and RI. Kitchen Magic is recognized by Qualified Remodeler as #1 in kitchen remodeling nationwide, an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a Best of Houzz winner and an honored 8-time winner of The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award.

