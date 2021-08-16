Kitchen Magic Expands Remodeling Services To Rooms Beyond The Kitchen

NAZARETH, Pa., Aug 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Magic, a family-owned and operated remodeling company, announced it has expanded its renovating services to tackle organizing and beautifying more rooms in the home. The initiative to apply 40+ years of innovation and experience to rooms beyond the kitchen was put into motion as the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns uncovered emerging client needs aimed at making homes more efficient in the work-from-home era, thus, improving life's spaces.

The new offerings include solutions to enhance laundry rooms, pantries, and storage solutions throughout the home. Homeowners will also have access to custom cabinet upgrades. To further complement this offering, Kitchen Magic launched a new line of affordable cabinetry named Barwen.

With the "new normal" in the rearview mirror and the "next normal" on the horizon, Kitchen Magic is adapting to accommodate clients' evolving lifestyles, foreseeing a desire to live in an aesthetically pleasing and functional home with more storage space.

" In response to client needs, we jumped at the opportunity to create solutions that help streamline and declutter the home," stated Kitchen Magic President Brett Bacho. " We've developed ways to assist existing clients with upcoming renovation plans as well as introduce Kitchen Magic to a wider group of homeowners seeking remodeling."

Kitchen Magic has teams of consultants across CT, MA, NJ, NY, PA and RI to help homeowners in these regions envision their upcoming projects. As the products and services launch this month, customers can expect the same top-notch quality with these additions as they've come to expect from Kitchen Magic's superior kitchen renovations.

To learn more, visit www.kitchenmagic.com or call 1-800-237-0799 for a free quote. For design ideas and more follow Kitchen Magic on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Kitchen Magic

Kitchen Magic is a kitchen remodeling company with headquarters and manufacturing facilities located in Nazareth, PA. Kitchen Magic has been family-owned and operated since 1979. Using an exclusive cabinet refacing process, Kitchen Magic has transformed nearly 60,000 kitchens. Today, Kitchen Magic serves CT, MA, NJ, NY, PA and RI. Kitchen Magic has been recognized by Qualified Remodeler as #1 in kitchen remodeling nationwide seven times, an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a 10-time Best of Houzz winner for service and design, and an honored 8-time winner of The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award.

