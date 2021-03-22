Kitchen Magic Design Consultants Earn Prestigious National Kitchen & Bath Association Certifications

NAZARETH, Pa., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen Magic, a leading Northeast kitchen and bath design firm, announced that three of its design staff have recently earned advanced Kitchen and Bath industry certifications.

Suzi Dia and Chuck Jones of New Jersey and Mike Wharton, serving Pennsylvania have all attained the Associate Kitchen and Bath Designer (AKBD) titles from the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA). Dean Alexson, General Sales Manager, Kitchen Magic, announces the news.

"Our in-home design consultants offer years of design expertise to ensure every Kitchen Magic kitchen has a custom design solution and meets kitchen remodeling specifications", continued Alexson.

To meet the AKBD requirements, each designer exceeded in advanced design solutions replete with drawings, and rigorous testing. The certification ensures expertise in mechanical and construction planning, graphics, and presentation under the strictest guidelines. The NKBA also obligates designers to demonstrate superior knowledge of current trends, products, and styles, in addition to a minimum of four years of design experience, and a two-year minimum dedicated to full-time residential kitchen/bath design.

Kitchen Magic continually works to advance professional knowledge and protocol to better assist homeowners seeking the highest standards with certified designers to help with their kitchen and bath design and installations. Homeowners seeking certified professionals to assist with their kitchen design and installation can be confident Kitchen Magic provides the highest standards in design and installation.

Kitchen Magic offers complimentary in-home consultation, a free quote, and serves as a valuable resource for homeowners, as backed by leading industry organizations such as NKBA.

About Kitchen Magic: Kitchen Magic is a kitchen and bathroom remodeling company with headquarters and manufacturing facilities located in Nazareth, PA. Kitchen Magic has been family-owned and operated since 1979. Using an exclusive cabinet refacing process, Kitchen Magic has transformed nearly 60,000 kitchens. Today, Kitchen Magic serves CT, MA, NJ, NY, PA, and RI. Additionally, Qualified Remodeler recognized Kitchen Magic as a top performer in kitchen remodeling nationwide, an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a Best of Houzz winner for design and service, and an honored 8-time winner of The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award.

For more information, visit KitchenMagic.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or Pinterest.

