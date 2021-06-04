Kitae Kim, MD Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

LAS VEGAS, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitae Kim, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top General, Critical Care, & Trauma Surgeon for his professional excellence in the medical field and outstanding achievements as a Partner at...

LAS VEGAS, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitae Kim, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top General, Critical Care, & Trauma Surgeon for his professional excellence in the medical field and outstanding achievements as a Partner at Desert Surgical Associates.

Dr. Kitae Kim, MD, FACS, board-certified general and trauma surgeon, has devoted 23 years to serving the medical community. He has garnered a commendable reputation for his excellent work ethic and sense of fairness, guiding him in providing the best possible care for his patients. Dr. Kim performs all aspects of general surgery at Desert Surgical Associates in his current capacity and has a special interest in robotic and trauma/critical care surgeries.

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Desert Surgical Associates is dedicated to ensuring quality care and providing the highest standard of support. The medical practice consists of Fellowship-trained surgeons specializing in traditional, robotic, and laparoscopic Gastro-Intestinal and Cancer Surgeries. These surgeries include Gall Bladder Surgeries, Appendicitis, Hernia Repairs, Surgical Endoscopy/ERCP, Hiatal Hernia Repair, Reflux Surgery (GERD), Colo-Rectal Surgeries, Cancer Surgeries, Portacath Placement and more. Desert Surgical Associates is actively staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week by their expert physicians and support staff.

A graduate of New York University, Dr. Kim obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. His medical career began after he earned his medical degree from SUNY Brooklyn College of Medicine, followed by completing his General Surgery residency at Catholic Medical Center in Queens, NY. To further his medical training, he completed a Critical Care Surgery fellowship at New York Medical College in Valhalla, NY. He is board-certified in General Surgery and Critical Care surgery by the American Board of Surgery. Dr. Kim is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he is an attending surgeon.

As a distinguished Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Kim remains abreast of the latest surgical advancements. He maintains active memberships with the Nevada State Medical Association and the American Medical Association.

With a commitment to serving his community, Dr. Kim's quick thinking and years of expertise were instrumental in providing surgical services to victims of the October shooting at Mandalay Bay.

In his spare time, Dr. Kim enjoys cooking and target shooting.

Dr. Kim dedicates this honorable recognition to his mentor during his residency, K.J. Sung, MD, a general surgeon, and his colleague, Michael Metzler, MD. To learn more, please visit https://dsalv.com/

