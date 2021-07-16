Kiromic BioPharma Provides Update On IND Filings On Its Off-the-Shelf, Allogeneic CAR-T For Solid Tumors

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRBP) Two INDs were submitted to the FDA in May 2021 for the first-in-human off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T for Solid Tumors.

FDA returned with comments on the Company's allogeneic CAR-T products with respect to:

-- Tracing of all reagents used in manufacturing

-- Flow chart of manufacturing processes

-- Certificate of Analysis (COA) for the Company's CAR-T products (allogeneic CAR-T)

The company has an FDA response taskforce, staffed with 30 yr industry veterans, working on answering the FDA comments above.

Our CMC processes are rigorous.

Our product is allogeneic gamma delta T cell manufacturing which few companies have mastered.

The company's timeline for commencement of the dosing of its first in human clinical trial is expected to be tighter but we still plan on delivering in 3Q 2021.

About Kiromic

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRBP) is a target discovery and gene-editing company utilizing a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) platform focused on unleashing the power of the patient's own immune system to fight cancer.

Kiromic's pipeline development is leveraged through the Company's proprietary target discovery Artificial Intelligence engine called "DIAMOND." Kiromic's DIAMOND is big data science meeting target identification, dramatically compressing the man-years and the millions of drug development dollars needed to develop a live drug.

Forward-Looking Statements

