KipuHealth Launches Enhanced Telehealth Service

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when telehealth has become increasingly important to manage healthcare needs, KipuHealth, an electronic medical records (EMR) provider that focuses specifically on the treatment of substance use disorder, eating disorders and behavioral health, has enhanced its telehealth options. The company now includes the option to schedule and launch video group sessions directly from the KipuEMR, in addition to the Kipu Messenger portal and mobile app, offering clients and providers another way to continue treatment in a safe and HIPAA-secure setting.

Kipu telehealth can now schedule and launch video group sessions directly from the KipuEMR and Kipu Messenger portal.

Kipu telehealth is completely integrated within the KipuEMR and is available now to all providers to easily schedule virtual sessions with patients and send meeting invitations with session links to all participants via email. The telehealth integration supports both individual and group sessions for a single date and time or recurring schedule as well as offering breakout rooms, waiting rooms, and the ability to screenshare.

"We have adapted to so many things over these months of the pandemic, among them, the need to address our healthcare needs remotely, in a way that is HIPAA-compliant and works for both patients and providers," said Jeffrey Fiorentino, CEO of KipuHealth. "We built the telehealth integration to make sure that no one is forced to forego treatment because of the pandemic, and we anticipate telehealth as a long-term, if not permanent tool, for the future for our clients and their patients."

For clients preferring a more private setting, KipuHealth also offers Kipu Messenger, a one-to-one telehealth service that provides patients and their care teams with HIPAA-compliant messaging and document exchange via a smartphone app or Kipu Messenger's portal. Through Kipu Messenger, treatment providers and care teams can send patients pre-admission forms and insurance coverage details, consent forms, evaluations, outcomes assessments, and more, for patients to complete, sign and return directly to the KipuEMR patient chart - all in a in a secure and encrypted platform.

The behavioral health community also has long recognized the value of telehealth for effective engagement, especially for providers who have clients in rural areas, or who cover a large geographic territory. "We are delighted to provide this enhanced feature to our clients. We know that along with the powerful tools built into the EMR, the telehealth feature will be yet another way for them to provide the best treatment and ensure better outcomes," added Fiorentino.

About KipuHealth KipuHealth is the leading enterprise software provider serving the substance use, mental health, and eating disorder communities with its suite of cloud-based products. The KipuEMR, a fully configurable electronic health record and integrated billing platform designed for — and within — the treatment community, is the largest and most widely implemented EMR solution for treatment, used daily by more than 80,000 users at more than 1,800 facilities worldwide. The KipuCRM is a companion platform that manages the entire patient life cycle from the very first call through admission, integrating call center, referral, and marketing campaign management. To read the latest news on Kipu, please visit www.kipu.health/kipu-news and connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Read our CEO Blog

