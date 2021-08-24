Kintor Pharma To Report 2021 Interim Financial Results And Host Conference Call On August 30, 2021

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited ("Kintor Pharma", HKEX: 9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics, announced today the company will review the...

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited ("Kintor Pharma", HKEX: 9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics, announced today the company will review the interim results and business highlights on Monday, August 30,2021. You can access the presentation through live webcast or dial-in.

Mandarin Webcast and Teleconference

09:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. (Beijing Time)

English Teleconference

09:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. (EDT)/ 09:00 p.m.- 10:00 p.m. (Beijing Time)

On the call, Kintor Pharma's Founder, Chairman & CEO and CFO will provide an update on the company's business and upcoming milestones. The conference call can be accessed by pre-registration. Once the registration has been approved, an email will be sent with dial-in number and password.

Registration Link: https://jinshuju.net/f/B5fDtH

Please kindly finish registration at least 24 hours before the call.

About Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited

Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited is developing and commercializing a robust pipeline of innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics for androgen-receptor-related disease areas with unmet medical needs, including COVID-19, prostate, breast and liver cancer, alopecia, and acne. For more information, visit www.kintor.com.cn.

