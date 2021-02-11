Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend Declaration

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: KNSL) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.11 per share of common stock. This dividend is payable on March 12, 2021 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 26, 2021.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

Contact

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.Bryan PetrucelliExecutive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer 804-289-1272ir@kinsalecapitalgroup.com