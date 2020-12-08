Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge Partners Named To 2020 Tennessee Super Lawyers List

All three Partners at the Nashville-based personal injury law firm of Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge have been selected for inclusion in the 2020 edition of Tennessee Super Lawyers, as well as the Top 50 and Top 100 Super Lawyers lists.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge can yet again lay claim to having all three of the firm's Partners named to Super Lawyers.

For the 15 th consecutive year, Attorneys Randall L. Kinnard, Daniel L. Clayton, and Mark S. Beveridge were selected for inclusion in the annual Tennessee Super Lawyers list. All three Partners earned additional distinctions among the publication's most coveted listings:

Top 50: Nashville Super Lawyers

Top 100: Tennessee Super Lawyers

Top Attorneys Recognized By Their PeersA Super Lawyers selection speaks volumes about the professional achievements of attorneys, as well as the respect and esteem they have cultivated among their clients, colleagues, and communities.

To earn inclusion, attorneys must be nominated by fellow lawyers and earn top marks in a multi-phase selection process consisting of independent evaluations and third-party peer review. Super Lawyers' evaluations look into over a dozen criteria of success - from noteworthy verdicts and settlements to special certifications, pro bono and professional service, and scholarly engagements.

In total, less than 5% of all practicing lawyers in each state are named to Super Lawyers. Even fewer earn the publication's most prestigious distinction among the Top 50 or Top 100 Super Lawyers.

Certified Civil Trial Lawyers. Proven Results.Having been named to Tennessee Super Lawyers for over a decade, Attorneys Kinnard, Clayton, and Beveridge have solidified their positions among the top practitioners in the region.

As Partners of KCB, the trio have leveraged their Certifications as Civil Trial Specialists and Medical Malpractice Specialists to help clients across Tennessee, Kentucky, and beyond in complex civil claims. The firm has enjoyed particular success, and a number of noteworthy multi-million verdicts and settlements, in matters involving truck accidents, medical negligence, wrongful death, and serious personal injury.

For more information, visit: www.kinnardclaytonandbeveridge.com.

