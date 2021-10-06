Kingspan Light Air, A Global Leader In Daylighting And Ventilation Systems For Low-Carbon Buildings, Selects GEP Smart Unified Procurement Software Platform To Analyze All Direct And Indirect Spend

CLARK, N.J., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Kingspan Light + Air — a high-performance daylighting and ventilation solutions for building envelopes — has selected GEP SMART™, the industry's leading procurement software platform, following a competitive selection process.

Kingspan Light + Air is one of the five divisions of Kingspan Group, a global leader in insulation and building envelope solutions for high-performance, low-carbon buildings. Kingspan Light + Air will use GEP SMART's spend analysis software to analyze and better identify savings opportunities to drive greater value and gain insights about the costs and opportunities across both direct and indirect spend categories.

Hamish Manks, head of divisional procurement at Kingspan Light + Air, said, "GEP was selected from a panel of elite procurement spend analysis suppliers and has been chosen for its proven track record in managing diverse spend portfolios across geographies, languages and cultures. Kingspan Light + Air is excited with the potential to leverage opportunities identified by the GEP SMART™ software and the professionals at GEP. We look forward with working with them to create the promised added value through our supply chain."

GEP SMART is a unified, cloud-native source-to-pay platform, built on a data-centric foundation with AI at its core and user-first design. GEP SMART enables global enterprises to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement and purchasing functions, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

