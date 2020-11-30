Kingsoft Cloud To Be Added To MSCI China Index

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited ("Kingsoft Cloud" or the "Company") (KC) , a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that it will be included in the MSCI China Index, effective after the U.S. market close on November 30, 2020.

Kingsoft Cloud is one of only two US-listed Chinese companies selected for the MSCI China Index inclusion in this upcoming reconstitution. This is indeed a great milestone for the company and inclusion in MSCI China Index reflects company's continued growth while enhancing its leading position as an independent cloud service provider in China.

MSCI is a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics worldwide. The indices cover thousands of securities from different geographic sub-areas and cap sizes that have good operational results and potential. The MSCI market cap weighted indices are amongst the most respected and widely used benchmarks in the financial industry, and the MSCI China Index is widely used among institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is a leading independent cloud service provider in China. Kingsoft Cloud has built a comprehensive and reliable cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services.

