Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion...

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems, played a crucial role in the recent delivery of more than 150 King Long compressed natural gas (CNG) city buses to Guadalajara, one of the largest cities in Mexico.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026006291/en/

King Long delivers more than 150 buses CNG buses featuring Allison fully automatic transmissions. (Photo: Business Wire)

Allison fully automatic transmissions were selected by King Long and the Guadalajara Municipality due to their ability to address the challenges of the city's harsh road conditions and high altitude as well as their excellent operational efficiency, reliability, durability and worldwide service network designed to meet Guadalajara's local public transport needs. The ease of operation is extremely important in Guadalajara's dense city traffic. The Allison fully automatic makes it easier to drive a large bus with improved maneuverability and dynamic acceleration. These buses will reduce the public transporter's NOx emissions by approximately 10,000 pounds annually. This NOx reduction is the equivalent of taking nearly 5,000 passenger cars off the highway every year.

The Guadalajara Municipality has prioritized transitioning to natural gas vehicles due to their improved environmental sustainability, reduced emissions and lower engine noise compared to the diesel engine, which is ideal for the densely populated metropolis. Natural gas-powered vehicles emit fewer pollutants, are quieter and can be 10-15% less expensive to operate than diesel powered vehicles. In addition, the natural gas filling station infrastructure is currently being developed all around Guadalajara.

The newly delivered King Long fleet is comprised of three low-floor city bus models. The 8-meter and 9.5-meter models are powered by the Cummins B6.7G engine and either the Allison T270 or T280 fully automatic transmissions with retarders. The 12-meter model has a Cummins L8.9G 320 horsepower (hp) engine and Allison T325 fully automatic transmission with retarder, which can carry up to 92 passengers at a time. The versatile T325R transmission can be coupled to engines of up to 1200 newton meters (Nm) of torque and features six forward gears, one reverse and an integral retarder which optimizes service brake life and reduces maintenance costs.

Allison fully automatics are perfectly suited for CNG engines as they help to maximize performance and passenger comfort. Allison's Continuous Power Technology™ delivers smooth and seamless shifts, which has proven nearly impossible for both manual and automated manual transmissions (AMT), particularly when paired with spark-ignited CNG engines. Additionally, to compensate for the lower power associated with CNG engines, Allison's torque converter multiplies engine power to significantly improve startability, drivability and overall productivity. This means buses do not experience the slower acceleration typically associated manual or AMTs.

The integral retarder in an Allison fully automatic transmission sets it apart from a manual or AMT. It helps the vehicle to slow down with less wear on the brake linings and results in improved control, maneuverability and optimized driving performance.

The Allison fully automatic transmission is also easier to maintain. Calibrated to the bus operating requirements, Allison prognostics monitor various operating parameters to determine and notify fleet operators when service is due. This eliminates unnecessary fluid and filter changes and provides maximum transmission protection, thus increasing reliability and durability and decreasing downtime.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (ALSN) - Get Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Report is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, and off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026006291/en/