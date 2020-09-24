King & Spalding Adds Additional Global Human Capital And Compliance Partner

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding today announced that Luke Edwards joins as a partner in the firm's Corporate, Finance and Investments practice group, and as part of the recently-launched Global Human Capital and Compliance...

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding today announced that Luke Edwards joins as a partner in the firm's Corporate, Finance and Investments practice group, and as part of the recently-launched Global Human Capital and Compliance practice. Edwards, who is based in Sydney, Australia, will also divide his time between the firm's Singapore and Tokyo office.

"Luke's substantial experience advising global companies on transactional, workforce reduction, compliance, investigation and litigation matters make him a critical part of this new practice," said Todd Holleman, who chairs King & Spalding's Corporate, Finance and Investments practice group. "We're particularly impressed with his knowledge of the Asia-Pacific market and of his advice to large tech companies doing business across multiple jurisdictions. With global market disruptions like Brexit and COVID-19, clients are demanding this kind of coordinated legal advice, which requires knowledge of corporate transactions, employment, compliance, data privacy, investigations and litigation all at the same time."

Edwards joins from Seyfarth Shaw, and is a colleague of Darren Gardner, Amanda Sonneborn and Dominic Hodson, who joined King & Spalding earlier this month. Edwards will be a core member of the new Global Human Capital and Compliance practice, which Gardner is heading. The practice will focus on advising companies on multijurisdictional, strategic and compliance-related workforce matters around the world. These matters include employment law issues such as worldwide policies for safely working from home, employment and labor issues arising from cross-border M&A, large-scale workforce reductions, workplace harassment and anti-discrimination issues, and international workplace investigations and litigation.

"I'm impressed by King & Spalding's strategy of bringing value to its multinational clients while also strengthening its Asia-Pacific offerings," said Edwards. "I'm looking forward to working with Darren, Amanda and Dominic as well as all my new colleagues."

Edwards obtained his undergraduate degree and his JD from the University of Sydney.

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with over 1,200 lawyers in 22 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

