Kinect Solar Brings SunLogix Global Under Master Brand, Unveils New Brand

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinect Solar, Inc., a solar supply chain solutions provider, today unveiled its new brand identity and logo. The rebrand reflects the evolution of the company and coincides with its decision to bring SunLogix Global, a solar-specific logistics subsidiary, under the Kinect Solar name. The SunLogix Global brand will be sunset over the coming months.

The rebrand includes a new logo, colors, font and messaging while keeping the Kinect Solar name. Importantly, the rebrand paints a vision for how Kinect Solar plans to position itself in the solar industry going forward as a premier supply chain solutions provider, helping its partners address complex, interrelated supply chain issues.

"The solar supply chain is under intense strain right now. We're evolving our business to help our partners meet those challenges head-on," said Lauren Carson, CEO of Kinect Solar and SunLogix Global. "More than a refresh to our visual identity, this rebrand is about redefining who we are and how we want to serve the market going forward."

Kinect Solar's commitment to its partners remains unchanged with this rebrand, as does its focus on creating solutions that help its partners succeed in the highly competitive solar marketplace.

To learn more about Kinect Solar's rebrand, visit https://kinectsolar.com/kinect-solar-rebrand-whats-changing-and-why.

