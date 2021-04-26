Kineco Kaman Named BAE Systems Gold Supplier And C4ISR Supplier Of The Year

Kaman Corporation (KAMN) - Get Report announced today that Kineco Kaman Composites India Private Limited (Kineco Kaman), a joint venture between Goa based Kineco Limited and Kaman Corporation, received the BAE Systems Partner 2 Win Supplier of the Year Award for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems (C4ISR) for exceptional performance and contributions to supply chain success in 2020 for BAE Systems, Inc.'s Electronic Systems sector. Kineco Kaman also received a Gold Supplier award for maintaining a 100% on-time delivery rating & 100% quality performance in 2020 with BAE Systems. Kineco Kaman was honored at a virtual ceremony and was selected from BAE System's 2020 suppliers.

"The team at Kineco Kaman is excited to receive this extraordinary dual recognition from BAE Systems. These awards are a testament to our successful collaboration with BAE Systems, our most esteemed customer" said Shekhar Sardessai, Managing Director of Kineco Kaman, "We deeply appreciate BAE's recognition."

"It is an absolute honor to receive both these awards. Our team at Kineco Kaman continues to exceed customer expectations by suppling superior composite aviation products on a global scale at a very competitive price," stated Mark Withrow, President, Kaman Composite Structures, a division of Kaman Corporation. "This award is recognition of the successful partnership Kaman has formed with Kineco, and we look forward to continued support of BAE and other OEM programs."

BAE Systems' Partner 2 Win program is designed to achieve operational excellence and eliminate defects in its supply chain by raising the bar of performance expectations to meet the demand of current and future customers. As part of the program, BAE Systems meets regularly with its suppliers to transfer best practices to ensure that the components and materials that compose BAE Systems products meet the highest quality standards.

"We are proud of the partnership we have with companies like Kineco Kaman that delivered the highest quality products on-time, despite the challenges presented by a global pandemic," said Kim Cadorette, Vice President of Operations for BAE Systems' Electronic Systems sector. "We recognize that our suppliers are critical to our company's success. We are grateful for this year's outstanding effort, and we look forward to future collaborations."

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems provides some of the world's most advanced, technology-led defense, aerospace, and security solutions. The company employs a skilled workforce of more than 83,000 employees worldwide and has operations in 30 U.S. states. Working with customers and local partners, BAE Systems develops, engineers, manufactures, and supports products and systems to deliver military capability, protect national security and people, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.

About Kineco Kaman

Kineco Kaman manufactures advanced composite parts and assemblies for aerospace and defense customers at its state-of-the-art aerospace & defense composites facility in Pilerne Industrial Estate, Goa, India. The facility has achieved several global certifications such as AS9100 (Rev-D) NADCAP, ISO 14001 & 45001 and ZED (Zero Defect - Zero Effect) gold rating, besides several other customer specific qualifications. Kineco Kaman exports its products to global aerospace OEM's, which include those in the US, Europe and Israel. Kineco Kaman is also a major supplier of composite parts and assemblies to India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Advanced Light Helicopter program, as well as the Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO's) satellite & launch vehicle programs.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX ® manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. More information is available at www.kaman.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005864/en/