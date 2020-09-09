Kindred Biosciences To Participate In H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, Cantor Global Healthcare Conference And Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (KIN) - Get Report, a biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on September 14-15, the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on September 16, and the Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference on September 17.

Dr. Richard Chin, Chief Executive Officer, will present and be available for one-on-one meetings. During this time, investors will have the opportunity to discuss recent developments, study results from key therapeutic programs in development, and upcoming milestones.

Conference Details:

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: September 14-15, 2020

Presentation time: 3:30-3:50p.m. ET, September 15, 2020

Webcast URL: Click here

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 16, 2020

Presentation time: 2:40-3: 10p.m. ET

Webcast URL: Click here

Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference

Date: September 17, 2020

An archived version of the above webcasts will be available for 30 days on the KindredBio website.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative biologics focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company's strategy is to identify targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated targets for dogs and cats. KindredBio has a deep pipeline of novel biologics in development across many therapeutic classes, alongside state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing capabilities and a broad intellectual property portfolio.

For more information, visit: www.kindredbio.com

Contact

Katja Buhrer katja.buhrer@kindredbio.com (917) 969-3438

