Kinder Morgan Announces Formation Of New Energy Transition Ventures Group

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) - Get Report today announced that it has formed a new Energy Transition Ventures group within Kinder Morgan to identify, analyze and pursue commercial opportunities emerging from the low-carbon energy transition. The group, led by Jesse Arenivas, President of Energy Transition Ventures and CO 2 , and Anthony Ashley, Vice President of Energy Transition Ventures, will focus on broadening Kinder Morgan's reach beyond the low-carbon energy initiatives currently in development by KMI's business units.

"While we continue to remain disciplined and focused on attractive returns when evaluating investment opportunities in these new ventures, we are extremely pleased to announce the formation of this new group at a time when energy markets are evolving both nationally and abroad," said Steve Kean, CEO of KMI. "Jesse and Anthony have the ideal skill sets to lead this organization, with more than 50 years of combined experience in the energy and banking industries."

"This is an exciting time in the energy sector," said Arenivas. "As public policies, including tax and other government incentives, align with ESG objectives, our unparalleled asset footprint provides a solid footing to facilitate the energy transition."

The team consists of a group of in-house financial, commercial and engineering talent that will focus on analyzing and quantifying opportunities for additional assets and service offerings tailored to the ongoing energy transition. They will focus on customer outreach and business development activities in pursuit of those new ventures, which may include services like carbon capture and sequestration, renewable natural gas capture, hydrogen production, renewable power generation, electric transmission and renewable diesel production.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) - Get Report is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 144 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO 2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke. For more information, please visit www.kindermorgan.com.

Important Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Generally the words "expects," "believes," anticipates," "plans," "will," "shall," "estimates," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements in this news release include express or implied statements concerning the anticipated availability and benefits of commcercial opportunities, and KMI's ability to develop projects, relating to the energy transition. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management, based on information currently available to them. Although KMI believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance as to when or if any such forward-looking statements will materialize or their ultimate impact on KMI's operations or financial condition. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in KMI's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2020 (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and elsewhere) and its subsequent reports, which are available through the SEC's EDGAR system at www.sec.gov and on KMI's website at ir.kindermorgan.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and except to the extent required by law, KMI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or other factors. Because of these risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

