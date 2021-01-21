Kinarus Appoints Thierry Fumeaux, MD, As Chief Medical Officer

BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinarus, today announced it has appointed Thierry Fumeaux, MD as its Chief Medical Officer. In this new role, Dr Fumeaux will provide leadership and direction to the clinical strategy of the company. He will report to Dr Alexander Bausch, CEO, and will serve on the Senior Management Team.

Dr Fumeaux is a specialist in internal and intensive care medicine, with a long clinical experience as Head of the Intensive Care Unit and the Internal Medicine department of the hospital of Nyon. He was a member of the Swiss National Covid Scientific Task Force, as president of its Clinical Care Expert group. He is also past president of the Swiss Society of Intensive Care Medicine, from 2018 to 2020.

"Dr Fumeaux's expertise in intensive care and treatment of Covid-19 will be critical in advancing Kinarus's clinical programs," said Dr Bausch. "His proven leadership, as well as his extensive medical and research experience, will strengthen our clinical development efforts and support the progress of our product pipeline especially in Covid-19."

Dr Fumeaux commented, "I am excited to join Kinarus at this stage of its development! It is a fantastic opportunity for me to use my clinical experience and to participate actively to the development of new therapeutic options that have a potential to significantly improve the patients' outcome in various diseases including Covid-19."

Dr Fumeaux has a physician's diploma from the University of Lausanne, and an MD from the University of Geneva, where he was also adjunct professor. He also holds an MBA from IMD and the University of Lausanne.

About Kinarus

Kinarus is a privately held, development-stage biotechnology company located in Basel. Kinarus has licensed a clinical stage P38 inhibitor Pamapimod. Pamapimod as well as other P38 inhibitors in clinical development has suffered from a reduced effect already after a short treatment time. With a new proprietary drug combination (KIN001) Kinarus was able to overcome this limitation.

The company is led by a management team with long standing experience in drug development in several indications. The company has patent protected and prepared several indications ready for a start in phase 2 clinical studies.

A phase 2 study (potentially pivotal) with more than 400 patients was submitted to the German authorities in December with a potential start of treatment already end of February. P38 inhibitors have not only a direct anti-viral effect in Covid-19 but in addition show broad anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic properties. Therefore, this treatment could make a significant impact on the Covid-19 patients and has the potential to save lives and intensive care capacity. Based on this broad impact there could also a beneficial effect on "long Covid" with KIN001.

Kinarus has managed to finance the initial phase of the study and currently seeks financing for the full program until KIN001 could be broadly available for patients already early next year.

For more information on Kinarus, please visit the company's website at www.kinarus.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423615/Kinarus_Logo.jpg

Contact: Alexander BauschCEOKinarus AG alexander.bausch@kinarus.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kinarus-appoints-thierry-fumeaux-md-as-chief-medical-officer-301211926.html

SOURCE Kinarus