Kin Carta Launches 'Working Better,' A Podcast About Technology And Problems Worth Solving

Weekly episodes; available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Play; each episode centers around an issue and the technology used to solve it

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kin + Carta announced the launch of Working Better , a podcast about problems worth solving and the technology required to solve them.

Why can we file taxes online but not vote online? When will our healthcare data actually be ours? Can an app be racist? These are just a few of the challenges that will be tackled in the inaugural season of the podcast, launching today and running through November.

"What I love about Working Better, and what I think listeners will love, is that we're not just talking about problems worth solving, but putting forth ideas and, in some cases, actually building solutions for some of the challenges," said Scott Hermes, host of Working Better and Director of Solution Delivery at Kin + Carta. "We're looking at problems through a human lens first, bringing a variety of voices together to start some of these conversations that we believe should happen."

Working Better features perspectives from business leaders, educators, journalists, authors, farmers, scientists, software engineers, designers, researchers and more. In the first episode, launching September 29, host Scott Hermes tackles the question "Why haven't contact tracing apps caught on?" together with guests Jenny Wanger, Head of Implementor's Forum at Linux Foundation Public Health (LFPH), Ellie Daw, Working Group Lead at TCN Coalition, and Paul Heckel, VP of Customer Experience at Kin + Carta.

A new episode is released every week on Tuesday, and the podcast is available to listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, and other platforms where podcasts are found. You can listen to the trailer of Working Better right now clicking here .

"Working Better will make you think about technology in a deeper, more human way," said Hermes. "It will answer questions and help you apply that knowledge, creativity, and innovation to solve your own problems, all while keeping you entertained."

