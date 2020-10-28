Kimco Realty Declares Dividends On Class L And Class M Preferred Stock

Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) - Get Report, one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend with respect to shares of the company's 5.125% Class L and 5.25% Class M cumulative redeemable preferred stock. All dividends on the shares of preferred stock will be paid on January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on January 4, 2021.

