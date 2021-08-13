Kimco Realty Declares Common Stock Cash Dividend For Third Quarter Of 2021

Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) - Get Report, North America's largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share, payable on September 23, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 9, 2021.

About Kimco

Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) - Get Report is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is North America's largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of June 30, 2021, the company owned interests in 398 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for more than 60 years. For further information, please visit www.kimcorealty.com or follow Kimco on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kimcorealty.

The company announces material information to its investors using the company's investor relations website ( investors.kimcorealty.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the social media channels, including Facebook ( www.facebook.com/KimcoRealty), Twitter ( www.twitter.com/kimcorealty), YouTube ( www.youtube.com/kimcorealty) and LinkedIn ( www.linkedin.com/company/kimco-realty-corporation). The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.

