Kimball International, Inc. To Host Investor Meetings At The Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

JASPER, Ind., June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) - Get Report announced its participation in the Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference. Chief Executive Officer Kristie Juster and Chief Financial Officer T.J. Wolfe will host investor meetings on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Kimball International is one of the world's leading omnichannel commercial furnishings companies. For over 70 years, we have offered a unique portfolio of brands, with a commitment to craftsmanship and insights-driven innovation, all to help you create inspirational places for working, healing, learning, hospitality and home. The Kimball International family of brands includes Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style and Poppin. Kimball International is based in Jasper, Indiana. www.kimballinternational.com

