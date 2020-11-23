Kim Morreale Named Chairwoman Of ACEC's First Public Engagement Committee

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morreale Communications is proud to announce that its President and CEO, Kim Morreale has been named Chairwoman of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) Illinois first ever Public Engagement Committee. Under Kim's leadership, the Public Engagement Committee will work to identify and promote best practices for outreach, education and stakeholder involvement related to transportation and infrastructure projects that have an impact on the public.

"We are thrilled to have Kim leading this committee and our effort to explore how our industry can best support client needs and develop public engagement standards that are inclusive, forward thinking and innovative," said Kevin Artl, President, ACEC Illinois. "Kim's experience, leading-edge approach, and leadership will help us to elevate the value of public engagement and develop best practices to support ACEC's project goals."

Kim Morreale established her firm in 2006 and serves clients in the public and private sectors looking to educate and shape public policy and opinion. The firm is one of the largest independent public relations firms with a specialty focus on transportation and infrastructure. Their strategic and forward-thinking approach to packaging information to diverse public audiences has earned awards in the areas of transportation, healthcare, not-for-profit and other regulated industries. The firm is proud to have received accolades for public engagement work on behalf of clients that include Pace Suburban Bus, the Kane County Division of Transportation and the Illinois Tollway. Morreale is proud of its all-female leadership team and 90-percent female and minority workforce. Ensuring that diverse groups of stakeholders are provided meaningful opportunities to help shape project outcomes is at the core of the firm's mission.

"I am honored to be spearheading the launch of the ACEC Public Engagement Committee and look forward to advancing the most meaningful public engagement policies that are grounded in the needs of people and the communities we serve," says Kim Morreale, President and CEO of Morreale Communications. "Inclusive communications strategies that meet people where they are at remain critical to ensuring that all voices are heard, regardless of any economic, geographic and cultural barriers that may exist. I look forward to our work creating a public engagement best practices roadmap that ensures equity, inclusion and collaboration in the public decision-making process."

About Morreale Strategic CommunicationsMorreale's diverse team of experts excel at delivering public communication strategies that shape perception, build momentum and ignite change. Founded in 2006, Morreale brings unrivaled experience at all levels of media, government, business and politics. Our work includes organization and leadership positioning, public involvement and education, strategic media relations, branding transformation, policy advocacy, and crisis and issue management. Headquartered in Chicago, Morreale is a certified DBE/WBE/WBENC. For more information visit morrealecomm.com.

