Kim Blanchette, APR, FCPRS Awarded The CPRS Shield Of Public Service For Dedication To Ethics

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) has awarded Kim Blanchette, APR, FCPRS the 2020 CPRS Shield of Public Service for her outstanding commitment to advocating for the ethical practice of public relations in Canada.

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) has awarded Kim Blanchette, APR, FCPRS the 2020 CPRS Shield of Public Service for her outstanding commitment to advocating for the ethical practice of public relations in Canada. Blanchette accepted the award on Sept. 17, during the Society's 2020 Annual General Meeting.

The Shield of Public Service is presented annually to honour a CPRS member whose personal effort on behalf of a public service endeavour, entirely apart from duties required by client or employer, has demonstrated an unselfish, outstanding and persistent dedication to the cause or movement.

"Thank you very much to the committee, my colleagues on the Ethics Task Force, the Board, and all across Canada for making it really easy to champion ethics. You represent the best of ethical PR, and the commitment to a lifelong practice rooted in ethics and it's easy to take that passion and channel it into my work," said Blanchette while accepting the award. "I look forward to continuing to build on this work over the next few years and hopefully can report back on the movements we've made in Canadian's perceptions as a result of our efforts."

An accredited practitioner and member of the CPRS College of Fellows, Blanchette is well known to CPRS members and the greater profession for her leadership and strong commitment to professional ethics. Whether it be leading the CPRS Ethics Task force, serving as national president (2016-17), or mentoring countless professionals as they achieve their APR designations, Blanchette's persistent dedication to ethics has been an inspiration to many.

"As a Board of Director and Chair of the Ethics Task Force, Kim's work to elevate the ethical practice of PR not only advances the public interest but brings the practice of public relations one step closer to the Professions," noted Victor Vrsnik, MCM, APR, FCPRS, when presenting the award. "Thank you for conceiving and executing on the ethics program with your team."

The CPRS Shield of Public Service is presented to CPRS members for distinguished and dedicated service in the public interest, over and above what is required by client or employer. The 2020 Shield of Public Service was one of nine Major and Special Awards announced during the AGM this year.

About CPRSFounded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of Canadian Public Relations Society - National.

SOURCE Canadian Public Relations Society