Kim A. Keck, President And CEO Of BCBS Association, Joins BCS Board Of Directors

CHICAGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS announces the addition of Kim A. Keck to its Board of Directors.

Kim A. Keck is president and chief executive officer of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA), a national federation of 35 independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies.

Keck is a respected leader in the healthcare industry, and previously served as president and CEO of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, as well as 28 years at Aetna in leadership roles.

About BCS Financial Corporation:

For over 70 years, BCS Financial Corporation has delivered a wide range of insurance and financial solutions primarily designed for Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations and their customers nationwide. Through its subsidiaries, BCS Insurance Company and 4 Ever Life Insurance Company, BCS is licensed in all 50 states and is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best. BCS Financial is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois.

