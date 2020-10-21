Kilburn Live Teams Up With Dr. Seuss Enterprises For Brand New Holiday Experience Fit For Celebrating The 2020 Yuletide Season

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "You're a mean one, 2020." It's been a year to say the least and even as the holidays approach, some may be feeling more grouchy than usual. If taking those traditional cheerful holiday photos with the family is exactly what you don't feel like doing, there's now an alternative! Today, Kilburn Live, a market leader in the Live Entertainment industry, announced a new partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, a global leader in educational entertainment, to create " The Grinch's Grotto," an imaginative take on holiday photo shoots that will give guests a fun way to show off a bit of their grumpiness during what is still the most wonderful time of the year.

Presented in partnership with retail leaders such as Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Brookfield Properties, Macerich and Turnberry, " The Grinch's Grotto" will launch on Black Friday across a limited number of flagship malls throughout North America including ones in Los Angeles, Chicago, DC, Dallas, Houston, San Diego, Miami, Northern California and the New York Tri-State area. More locations and partners are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Guests will enter these free-standing locations for a one-of-a-kind visit with The Grinch in his special cave for a photo-shoot and other special surprises that are both intimate and in true Grinch fashion - socially-distant.

"If there was ever a year where The Grinch really would take over the holiday season, it's 2020," said Kilburn CEO Mark Manuel. "It's been said even the meanest soul is moved by Christmas and at its core this Dr. Seuss story is about finding your own way to redemption which is what inspired us here. It is great to be once again collaborating with our partners at Dr. Seuss Enterprises on this project. Through these challenging times, we still wanted to find a way to give families some joy this holiday season in a lighthearted and fun way. After all, 2020 has been a tough year, but it can't take away our ability to smile and laugh which are oftentimes the first steps of continued hope."

Complete with a burlap sack full of presents, a Grinch stylized holiday tree and a backlit fireplace with hanging stockings just as depicted in the book, this true-to-form experience will place guests inside the classic tale in one of the most authentic ways possible. Guests will also be given the opportunity to pick a sign with their choice of a favorite 2020 slogan to be placed in their photo with the Grinch. Sample slogans include, "You're a mean one, 2020" "2020: "Stink, Stank, Stunk," "2020 - How The Grinch Stole, Well, The Whole Year" and some positive ones including "The Grinch still can't steal Christmas!"

"Dr. Seuss famously wrote 'Christmas Day will always be, just as long as we have we,'" said Susan Brandt, president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. "This unique experience was created with that mindset and will give fans the opportunity to wallow a little bit in their grumpiness, but also remember how the holiday spirit can bring out the best in anyone—even a Grinch. The Kilburn team is excellent at capturing these types of moments and bringing them to life and we're sure that this will be something special this holiday season."

"The Grinch's Grotto" comes on the heels of the company's recent joint collaboration of "The Dr. Seuss Experience," a first-of-its-kind immersive journey through the iconic author's most famous books, that opened in Toronto last fall and produced record-breaking sales, which will return in 2021 marking its U.S. debut.

"The Grinch's Grotto" will kick off on November 27 th across North America. Tickets for each engagement will go on sale on November 12 th. Tickets will be limited and it is recommended guests pre-book their visits online prior to visiting. To see a list of locations and to pre-register for tickets please visit https://www.grinchgrotto.com/.

About Kilburn Live

Kilburn Live, a division of Kilburn Media, is one of the fastest growing live events companies in North America. As a global leader in experiential, touring, and static live event offerings, Kilburn Live brings the world's biggest brands to life through groundbreaking and highly entertaining attractions, activations, and immersive entertainment.

About Dr. Seuss

Theodor Seuss Geisel is quite simply the most beloved children's book author of all time. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize in 1984, three Academy Awards, two Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, and three Caldecott Honors, Geisel wrote and illustrated 45 books for children. Hundreds of millions of copies have found their way into homes and hearts around the world. While Theodor Geisel died on September 24, 1991, Dr. Seuss lives on, inspiring generations of children of all ages to explore the joys of reading. For more information about Dr. Seuss and his works, visit seussville.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook .

About Dr. Seuss Enterprises

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is a leading children's entertainment company focused on protecting Theodor Seuss Geisel's (Dr. Seuss) legacy and thereby ensuring that each generation can experience the genius of Dr. Seuss. The company was established in 1993 and is based in San Diego, CA. Dr. Seuss Enterprises' global endeavors complement Dr. Seuss's iconic books and include films, TV shows, stage productions, exhibitions, digital media, licensed merchandise, and other strategic partnerships. Ted Geisel once said he never wanted to license his characters to anyone who would "round out the edges" - a guiding principle at Dr. Seuss Enterprises. For more information about Dr. Seuss and his works, visit seussville.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kilburn-live-teams-up-with-dr-seuss-enterprises-for-brand-new-holiday-experience-fit-for-celebrating-the-2020-yuletide-season-301157403.html

SOURCE Kilburn Live