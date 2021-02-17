Kilbourne Group To Implement SmartRent In Fargo, N.D., Apartment Communities

The developer/operator says the products will make two new properties stand out in an increasingly competitive market

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRent , a provider of smart home automation for property owners, managers, developers and residents, today announced the Kilbourne Group (Kilbourne) will install multiple SmartRent solutions in two apartment communities it is developing in Fargo, N.D.

Kilbourne is building mixed-use properties, The Kesler and The Mercantile, in downtown Fargo, which has seen a population increase of more than 20 percent in the last decade. The Kesler will feature 109 apartment homes, which are scheduled to open in summer 2022. The Mercantile will include 100 apartment units; the homes are slated to be completed by fall 2021. Both communities will incorporate access control, self-guided tour and smart home solutions from SmartRent .

" Fargo's apartment market is thriving. By partnering with SmartRent, we will be able to deliver the next-level technology experience demanded by today's sophisticated residents while optimizing our NOI," said Jamie Hager, director of asset management for Kilbourne. "We could not have chosen a better partner for this endeavor. SmartRent was founded by people from multifamily who truly understand the challenges and opportunities facing today's apartment operators. And as a result of that familiarity with our industry, they have built solutions that integrate seamlessly with all the major property management software systems."

"We are thrilled to launch this partnership with the Kilbourne Group," said Demetrios Barnes, chief operating officer at SmartRent. "This is a best-in-class operator dedicated to providing a best-in-class experience for its residents. Our technologies will help Kilbourne do just that while also driving occupancy, revenue and creating an array of operational efficiencies."

SmartRent's access control is a cloud-based system that allows operators to manage, maintain and control the authorization of entry points for people or vehicles.

The company's self-guided tour package enables operators to offer the onsite experience so many of today's prospects prefer. In addition, by allowing prospects to tour by themselves, SmartRent gives leasing associates more time during their workday to focus on resident retention and customer service.

Kilbourne apartments will feature SmartRent's smart home platform, which includes door locks, thermostats, lighting, window shades and cameras. By meeting the demand for in-unit technology, the smart home platform, which connects to a resident's favorite voice assistant, helps operators drive lead-to-lease conversions, retain residents and boost NOI.

"We are tremendously excited about all the significant benefits these different solutions will offer to our properties and our residents," Hager said. "Self-guided tours, in particular, will be a game-changer for us. We're finding that more and more prospective residents don't really want to interact with a leasing agent and prefer to experience a community by themselves. This feature will really enhance our appeal to prospects and will distinguish these communities from the competition."

About SmartRentFounded in 2017, SmartRent is an enterprise smart home automation platform company for property managers and renters. The SmartRent solution is designed to provide property managers with seamless visibility and control over all their assets while delivering additional revenue opportunities through all-in-one home control offerings for residents. For more information please visit smartrent.com .

Contact: Marlena DeFalco, marlena@linnelltaylor.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kilbourne-group-to-implement-smartrent-in-fargo-nd-apartment-communities-301230122.html

SOURCE SmartRent