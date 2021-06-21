Kijiji And Kijiji Autos Partners With InfoSum To Enable Cookieless User Matching In A Secure Environment

Kijiji and Kijiji Autos to offer innovative solutions and take lead on positive change as industry moves to a cookieless future TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Kijiji is evolving its offerings for contextual and audience targeting by partnering with...

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Kijiji is evolving its offerings for contextual and audience targeting by partnering with the world's leading data collaboration platform, InfoSum. The partnership with InfoSum will enable Kijiji and advertising partners to access the full potential of their data by enabling privacy-first collaboration. This partnership represents Kijiji's efforts to enable brands and advertisers the ability to target Canadian shoppers and car shoppers on Kijiji and Kijiji Autos and build lookalike audiences - without the need for third party cookies.

Kijiji's online marketplace is built on structured data, and has always offered granular contextual targeting, with over 256 million monthly searches across 400 categories, including buy and sell, real estate, jobs and services, cars and trucks, non-passenger vehicles, and more. Kijiji is uniquely positioned for contextual targeting with its structured data infrastructure and for the first time through the partnership with InfoSum, brands will be able to securely match their customer data with Kijiji's addressable audiences to create omni-channel marketing and customer experiences.

"As Canada's leading digital marketplace, we are excited to announce Kijiji's data clean room in partnership with InfoSum to enable user list matching against up to five million active logged-in shoppers" said Chris Quinn, Head of Display Advertising at Kijiji Canada. "Since 2020, Kijiji has been working on a number of audience solutions for our partners and advertising clients as we move into a future without third party cookies. Our partnership with InfoSum plays a critical role in this delivery as well as more partnerships to come."

InfoSum's patented identity infrastructure enables advertisers to collaborate across first-party data to build highly customized audiences and gain more actionable consumer insights, while protecting the consumer privacy and data integrity of each party.

"We are pleased that Kijiji has chosen to partner with InfoSum to help facilitate their shift to using first-party data in a privacy-first manner," said Trip Foster, SVP of Partnerships at InfoSum. "Their vision for the future and emphasis on protecting user data shows why they maintain a leadership position in the Canadian market. InfoSum empowers companies like Kijiji to take control of their data in a secure and privacy-forward manner."

About Kijiji and Kijiji AutosKijiji is the number one classifieds platform in Canada, connecting over 14 million buyers and sellers each month. Kijiji offers Canadians an easy way to buy and sell, real estate, jobs and services on a local level. At any given time, there are more than 5 million listings on the network and two new ads are posted on Kijiji every second of every day. Kijiji makes it easy for Canadians to find exactly what they're looking for in their own community. The Kijiji Autos properties is the number one automotive marketplace for new and used vehicles offered by dealers and private sellers in Canada with over 4 million monthly unique visitors. To start exploring your options, download the Kijiji and Kijiji Autos app on the App Store or Google Play.

About InfoSumInfoSum is the world's leading data collaboration platform empowering companies to deliver better customer experiences while prioritizing customer privacy. Using patented, privacy-first technology, InfoSum connects customer records between and amongst companies, without moving or sharing data. Since launching the platform in 2019, global customer-oriented companies across financial services, CTV, retail, healthcare, gaming, and entertainment trust InfoSum to seamlessly and compliantly deliver better customer experiences.

InfoSum was founded in 2015 with a vision to connect the world's data without ever sharing it. The company has multiple patents, protecting its invention of the 'non-movement of data.' InfoSum is based in the US, UK and CE, with offices across Europe and North America. The company is poised for exponential growth in 2021, with a Series A investment, and a rapidly expanding client base.

