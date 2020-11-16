Kiehl's Since 1851 Joins Feeding America® To Help Make Holiday Meal Memories

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Kiehl's has partnered with Feeding America ® to bring awareness to the issue of food insecurity and help families in need create holiday meal memories.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Kiehl's has partnered with Feeding America ® to bring awareness to the issue of food insecurity and help families in need create holiday meal memories. Continuing its philanthropic tradition for the 7 th year, Kiehl's has helped donate over 7 million meals* to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. This year's campaign launches on November 16 th.

Food insecurity is a challenge that 54 million people in the United States - including 18 million children - may face due to the devastating Coronavirus pandemic. Now, more than ever, families across the country need help securing resources to provide meals for their families as 1 in 4 children in the U.S. may face hunger as a result of the pandemic.

From November 16 th to December 30 th, customers can donate nonperishable food items at select Kiehl's stores for Feeding America Canned Food at participating locations. For every item donated, customers will receive two Kiehl's samples. Customers can also donate directly to Feeding America at checkout with every in-store purchase.

How You Can Get Involved:Kiehl's x Feeding America needs your help raising awareness of this crucial topic and help secure resources to families in need.

@Kiehls and @FeedingAmerica on Instagram to learn more about our partnership and efforts. DONATE directly to Feeding America ® at check out in-store.

by shopping our two limited edition charitable collection sets, and . * BRING nonperishable food to one of Kiehl's 10 in-store food drive locations. All donations will be dropped at your local Feeding America member food bank.

nonperishable food to one of Kiehl's 10 in-store food drive locations. All donations will be dropped at your local Feeding America member food bank. Participating Kiehl's Store Locations:



NYC - Flagship & Upper East Side

BOSTON - Chestnut Hill

ATLANTA - Lenox Square

SEATTLE - University Village

SAN FRANSICO - Fillmore Store

LOS ANGELES - Century City

NEW ORLEANS - Magazine Street

DALLAS - Northpark

CHICAGO - Michigan Ave

- Michigan Ave SHARE a #TBT image from one of your fondest childhood #holiday meal memories with your family.

* $1 from each sale helps to provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America ® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Feeding America

Feeding America ® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

About Kiehl's Since 1851

Kiehl's was founded as an old-world apothecary in New York's East Village neighborhood. Its unique, extensive background represents a blend of cosmetic, pharmaceutical, herbal, and medicinal knowledge developed and advanced through generations. In addition to Kiehl's freestanding stores nationwide, Kiehl's products are available at www.Kiehls.com , by mail order at 1-800-KIEHLS-2 as well as through select specialty retailers worldwide.

KIEHL'S SINCE 1851 PRESS CONTACTS:Sarah Brovda Gerstman, PR Consultant ( sarah.gerstman@kiehls-usa.com ) Rachel Weinstock, Junior PR Associate ( rachel.weinstock@kiehls-usa.com)

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kiehls-since-1851-joins-feeding-america-to-help-make-holiday-meal-memories-301173782.html

SOURCE Kiehl's Since 1851