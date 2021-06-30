Kids 'R' Kids International, Inc. Partners With Inclusent To Examine Current DEI Policies And Practices

ATLANTA, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In mid-April, a parent observed video footage of a Roswell Kids 'R' Kids franchise's staff apparently serving lunch to White students while Black students were not served. The incident was contrary to Kids 'R' Kids' mission for every child in its care to feel safe, loved, and inspired. Consequently, Kids 'R' Kids terminated its contract with the Roswell franchisee responsible for the event and assisted displaced families in their search for a new preschool.

Kids 'R' Kids' most recent action step has been engaging Inclusent, a nationally recognized diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) firm, to perform a third-party diagnostic assessment of the company. With decades of experience handling workplace investigations and DEI strategy development and execution, the Inclusent team will conduct an audit thoroughly evaluating Kids 'R' Kids existing DEI policies, processes, and systems and provide best practice recommendations for moving forward.

"After several meetings with David Vinson, CEO, and the executive leadership team, I came away immediately impressed that the Company is 100% committed to addressing this challenge as a top priority" said Bill Hawthorne, Inclusent's Chief Strategy Officer, who will lead the review.

About Kids 'R' KidsWith over 170 franchises in the United States, Kids 'R' Kids is a Cognia-accredited corporation providing innovative preschool programs for students aged 6 weeks to 12 years old. For more information about enrollment or franchising, please visit Kids 'R' Kids at www.kidsrkids.com.

About InclusentA nationally recognized DEI consultancy, Inclusent partners with organizations committed to achieving optimal success in the workplace and marketplace through diversity, equity, and inclusion. Each team member has exceptional executive level experience devising and operationalizing effective and sustainable DEI strategy. To learn more about Inclusent, please visit www.inclusent.com.

