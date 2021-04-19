Kids Across Canada Design Cars To Make The World A Better Place

Young Canadians become finalists in global competition by designing vehicles to fight harmful bacteria, make our world more inclusive and prevent global warming TORONTO, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - After an incredibly challenging year, many of us are turning...

Young Canadians become finalists in global competition by designing vehicles to fight harmful bacteria, make our world more inclusive and prevent global warming

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - After an incredibly challenging year, many of us are turning to the world's children for a glimpse of a brighter future. Among the children providing us with hope are nine kids from Canada who are being globally recognized for inventing vehicles to make the world a better place.

"Over the years, the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest has evolved from an art competition to an opportunity for children to bring forward their world-changing ideas," said Larry Hutchinson, President and CEO of Toyota Canada and one of this year's Canadian judges. "I'm truly impressed by their ideas - from making our planet more sustainable, to fighting virus and bacteria, to making the world more inclusive through physical accessibility."

Hundreds of young Canadians shared their inspirational and innovative designs for a 'dream car' to help make the world a better place, and three finalists were chosen in each category:

Under 8 Years Old

Yuffie Chen (age 6, Vancouver, BC ). Yuffie's "Weather Car" not only forecasts the weather ("sunshine, snow, rain, wind, rainbows or lightning"), but also flies around the world to protect it from global warming. The "Weather Car" delivers snow to the Arctic to rescue polar bears and rain to the Amazon to extinguish forest fires.

8 to 11 Years Old

Chantel Mei (age 11, Calgary, AB ). Chantel's entry - "Ying Yang" - turns bad into good to clean and protect our ocean and wildlife. "Ying Yang" sucks in polluted water and breaks down debris to create marine wildlife.

12 to 15 Years Old

Nathalie Dai (age 14, Vancouver, BC ). Nathalie's entry - "Sportecc" - stands for "sport, electric charging car". "Sportecc" is powered by human exercise, "a renewable energy source", and motivates people to live a healthier lifestyle.

A panel of distinguished Canadian judges was tasked with assessing hundreds of entries from kids across Canada. In addition to Hutchinson, this year's Canadian judges included:

Jennifer Flanagan - CEO of Actua

- CEO of Actua Petrina Gentile - automotive journalist, children's book author and publisher

- automotive journalist, children's book author and publisher Buzz Bishop - journalist, broadcaster and blogger at CyberBuzz Media

Caitlin Keeley - Executive Creative Director at Dentsu McGarryBowen

Here's what the judges had to say about the submissions to this year's contest:

I am so inspired by these young artists and inventors. They put an incredible amount of thought, creativity, heart and talent into their visions of what their 'dream car of the future' will look like. It was amazing to see their imaginations interpret how mobility can help solve our most pressing global challenges and create a sustainable future. - Jennifer Flanagan, CEO, Actua

Amazing artistry, creativity, and unique perspectives, all focusing on timely subject matter - from viruses to environmental issues - in beautifully created cars of the future. - Petrina Gentile, Canadian Automotive Journalist, Children's Book Author and Publisher

This year's entries really showed a reflection of our times. As always, tapping into the imagination of youth is a remarkable way to peek at what our future holds. I can't wait to see what they innovate next! - Buzz Bishop, Journalist, Broadcaster, Dad Blogger

There were so many inventive entries, it was very hard to pick winners. Kids have the best ideas and the most fun. I hope everyone who entered keeps drawing and creating imaginative concepts for a better world and future. - Caitlin Keeley, Executive Creative Director, Dentsu McGarryBowen

The nine Canadian finalists will now be entered into the World Finals of the contest for a chance to win a prize valued at $15,000 USD. Each finalist will receive a $250 online retail gift card to KiwiCo.

First held in 2004 and now one of the world's largest global art contests for children, the Toyota Dream Car Art contest invites future artists, designers and engineers to share their ideas about the future of mobility.

For more information about the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest, visit www.toyota.ca/dreamcarartcontest and to see the winning artwork, visit the Toyota Canada Newsroom.

About Toyota Canada Inc.

