Kidney Advocates Earn President's Service Awards For COVID-19 Efforts

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP), the nation's largest independent kidney patient organization and a global champion for patient care choice and treatment innovation, unveiled their inaugural President's Volunteer Service Awards (PVSA) program by recognizing exceptional volunteers for their ongoing advocacy and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. AAKP is a PVSA authorized and certifying organization and the non-partisan program will honor volunteers who use their time and talents to solve some of the toughest challenges facing the nation. In 2019, AAKP launched The Decade of the Kidney™, a strategic effort to organize kidney patient consumers nationally and globally to drive policies to prevent kidney injury and disease, support greater patient care choice, innovation, and timely access to care and new treatment options.

In 2020, AAKP volunteers accelerated the organization's national and global reach through sophisticated virtual platforms, international patient group partnerships, clinical journal editorials, television, radio, social media, and a growing Patient Ambassador Initiative. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, AAKP changed all 2020 events to free virtual access, prioritized COVID-19 topics, and leveraged tactics to engage a wider audience. In the past eight months, AAKP has broadcasted expert COVID-19 insights through one global and two national virtual events, a dozen webinars, and launched advocacy campaigns to highlight disparities in minority and kidney patient representation in COVID-19 clinical trials and vaccine distribution protocols. Viewership for 2020 AAKP programs now exceeds 80,000 people across 70 countries and is growing rapidly. International and national program faculty has included 90 medical practitioners and researchers, and 60 patient experts. The AAKP Global Summit on Kidney Innovations, conducted in partnership with the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, alone reached over 20,000 patients and professionals worldwide in July of 2020.

"AAKP volunteers know the serious risks COVID-19 poses to Americans of all ages, its disproportionate impact among minorities and those with compromised immune systems, and the threat to those with underlying chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart, and kidney diseases. From the outset of the pandemic, AAKP leaders identified COVID-19 as a threat to both public health and the economy, understood disease prevention and a safe return to work are not mutually exclusive, and positioned the organization to work alongside NIH and CDC public health experts and frontline medical professionals to help control disease spread," Diana Clynes, Executive Director of the American Association of Kidney Patients, said. Clynes continued, "AAKP has a clear-eyed view on the importance of masks and face coverings because kidney patients have first-hand experience managing health consequences many COVID-19 victims and their families confront such as heart damage, Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), dialysis, and the need for a kidney transplant. AAKP rejects accusations medical professionals have overreacted to, or overinflated, the seriousness of COVID-19. Further, we view those who advocate for so-called herd immunity through the diminishment of COVID-19 consequences and basic pandemic public health prevention practices to be, at best, biased with good health and uninformed, and, at worst, reckless and devoid of empathy for Americans whose lives have been impacted or lost due to the virus."

The PVSA was founded by President George W. Bush in the aftermath of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, as one of several initiatives, including the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation, designed to encourage and exemplify the strength of outstanding American volunteerism and community engagement. The awards program is non-partisan and has continued under successive presidential administrations. The PVSA program is led by AmeriCorps (formerly the Corporation for National and Community Service), an organization whose vision originated in the administration of President William J. Clinton, and it is managed in partnership with Points of Light, an organization whose vision is rooted in the administration of President George H.W. Bush.

Presidential Volunteer Service Award Honorees

Gold Medal:

Richard Knight , former dialysis patient, current transplant recipient; AAKP President; Member, National Institutes of Health/NIDDK Strategic Planning Committee; Member, NIH/NIDDK Kidney Precision Medicine Project Engagement Committee; Member, Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients (SRTR) Visiting Committee; 2017 recipient, ASN President's Medal.

Silver Medal:

Kent Bressler, MA, RN, U.S. Army veteran, pre-emptive transplant recipient; AAKP National Board of Director and National Ambassador; Reviewer, Department of Defense CDMRP; Co-founder of Kidney Solutions; and Host of Kent's Kidney Stories Podcast series.

Bronze Medal:

Dan Abel , former dialysis patient, current transplant recipient; small business owner and entrepreneur; AAKP Secretary; AAKP Life Member.

About the American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP): From 1969-1973, AAKP patients led efforts in the U.S. Congress and before White House officials to establish the End Stage Renal Disease Program, which has saved over a million U.S. lives through modern dialysis coverage. In 2018, AAKP launched KIDNEY VOTERS, the first and largest annual voter registration and turnout drive for kidney patients and their allies. In 2019, AAKP announced the start of the Decade of the Kidney™ upon the signing of the White House Executive Order on Advancing American Kidney Health Initiative. For more information, visit www.aakp.org. Follow AAKP on social media at @kidneypatient on Facebook and @kidneypatients on Twitter/Instagram.

