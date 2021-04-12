Kickstart Fund And Stout Street Capital Host UNMET Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNMET Conferences , a mission-driven organization determined to attract venture capital investment to underserved areas of the United States, announces UNMET Utah 2021 taking place May 4-31.

Presented by Stout Street Capital in partnership with Kickstart Fund (Kickstart), UNMET Utah 2021 is set to attract more than 60 of the fastest-growing seed and Series A startups from Utah and around the country. Presenting companies will have the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to more than 200 institutional venture capital investors from around the world — and to network with peers.

"UNMET Conferences recognizes the barrier that insular networks play in the growth of technology innovation and funding across the country," said John Francis, co-founder of UNMET Conferences. "As our first event in the state, UNMET Utah presents a unique opportunity for investors, who may have no existing ties to the Mountain West, to connect with fast-growing Utah-based startups and the Utah tech community as a whole."

During the four-week virtual event, founders will have the opportunity to create short-form video pitches, meet one on one with VCs, and network with peers using the video pitching app Thumbraise . Applications from founders will be accepted until April 19. Registration for investors is open until April 26.

"UNMET Utah shines another light on the innovation happening in Utah and the Mountain West," said Curt Roberts, partner at Kickstart. "The startup ecosystem in Utah has grown tremendously in the last 13 years. Growing our ecosystem with meaningful connections, like those forged during UNMET events, is necessary to continue this growth trajectory."

In 2020, UNMET Conferences connected over 220 startups with nearly 380 VC funds and facilitated over $150 million in seed and Series A investments. As the first event of the UNMET Conferences 2021 calendar, UNMET Utah is set to build on that success.

Additional 2021 UNMET events include:

UNMET Ohio - Summer 2021

UNMET Arizona - October 7-8

UNMET Colorado and UNMET Founders 2021 - Winter 2021

For more information about UNMET Conferences, including how to join UNMET, please visit https://unmetconference.com/ .

About UNMET ConferencesUNMET Conferences organizes conferences aimed at fulfilling an unmet need for venture capital investments in early-stage companies across North America, particularly in underserved regions outside of the coasts. UNMET allows early-stage VCs operating in underserved regions to showcase their portfolio companies that are poised to raise additional financing. The core focus of UNMET Conferences is to foster collaboration and exposure to startups located in these regions.

About Kickstart Seed FundKickstart's mission is to help build great companies in the Wild West by backing the most visionary entrepreneurs with capital, community, and expertise for the journey. Whether it's pre-seed, seed, or Series A capital, we're here to help you build what's next. Visit us at kickstartfund.com and follow us on Twitter @KickstartFund

