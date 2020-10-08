Kickfurther Launches 2020 Growth Giveaway

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kickfurther , the leading inventory funding platform, announced the launch of their 2020 Growth Giveaway. The contest will award up to $250,000 in no-cost funding to help small businesses grow even amidst a disrupted marketplace. Alongside product discovery platform RangeMe, UPS-backed logistics provider Ware2Go, ecommerce specialists AdQuadrant and consultancy Rodeo CPG, the contest will award up to $30,000 in additional prizes and services. The winning entry will showcase a compelling growth story coupled with savvy and exciting initiatives for continued expansion.

Kickfurther, which specializes in funding product and non-perishable food companies, created the giveaway to spotlight the availability of small business capital even as businesses reported frozen or withdrawn funding from many lenders. In recent weeks, a brand raised $633,000 in 10 minutes on Kickfurther to purchase inventory supporting new orders.

"I started Kickfurther because I was a small business owner unable to secure financing to fund the growth opportunities I had in front of me, and that's the problem we're solving for product brands," said Sean De Clercq, Kickfurther CEO and founder. "The Growth Giveaway will create a big opportunity for a new customer to experience our platform while also reinforcing the idea that growing a company takes more than just money. Being able to connect brands with services from partners like RangeMe and Ware2Go will help finalists take sizable steps forward over the next months and years."

"Emerging brands are the bread and butter of RangeMe," said Nicky Jackson, RangeMe CEO and founder. "We are excited to partner with Kickfurther to fuel growth within CPG and this contest is a prime example of the industry coming together to create massive opportunities for these brands."

"Ware2Go is thrilled to participate in Kickfurther's growth giveaway as part of our commitment to leveling the playing field for businesses of all sizes," said Steve Denton, CEO at Ware2Go. "Merchants who solve fulfillment challenges ahead of scaling sales channels see higher rates of customer satisfaction and revenue growth. We're excited to give that kind of advantage to these growing businesses."

The contest is open to brands selling any physical product or shelf-stable consumable, with all entries due by October 23, 2020. Submissions will be judged based on categories including their product's market fit, supply chain and future plans. Winners will be selected by a panel of growth experts, including:

Bill Tai - Venture capitalist with 22 IPOs. Among the first investors in Zoom, Canva, Twitter and more. Past board director of eight publicly listed companies.

- Venture capitalist with 22 IPOs. Among the first investors in Zoom, Canva, Twitter and more. Past board director of eight publicly listed companies. Siri Srinivas - Investment professional at Draper Associates, early investments in Tesla, Skype, Robinhood, Twitch and more. Former journalist at The Guardian and engineer at JP Morgan Chase.

- Investment professional at Draper Associates, early investments in Tesla, Skype, Robinhood, Twitch and more. Former journalist at The Guardian and engineer at JP Morgan Chase. Jordan Levy - Founder and Managing Partner of SBNY. Formerly partner on the early stage investing team at SoftBank Capital. Investor in companies acquired by Salesforce, Zynga & Groupon.

Founder and Managing Partner of SBNY. Formerly partner on the early stage investing team at SoftBank Capital. Investor in companies acquired by Salesforce, Zynga & Groupon. Pete Augustine - Past president, CFO and COO of New Era Cap and startup advisor and board member.

- Past president, CFO and COO of New Era Cap and startup advisor and board member. Nicky Jackson - Founder and CEO of RangeMe. Previous marketing executive at Kellogg's, PepsiCo and Jim Beam.

The prize package will award a grand prize winner and a rising brand prize. The grand prize includes $200,000 in no-cost funding from Kickfurther; a Pro RangeMe subscription ( $2,499 value) to help brands connect with major retailers, plus a brand spotlight feature distributed to hundreds of retailers; $8,000 in logistics and fulfillment services, including two-day shipping, from Ware2Go ; a complete digital review ($5,000) from industry-leading marketing strategists at AdQuadrant ; supply chain optimization review ($5,000) from experienced brand-building consultancy Rodeo CPG ; and a one-year membership ($1,200) plus $5,000 in platform services from WeStock , which streamlines the product request process for brands and provides them with the necessary data they need to grow their retail sales.

The rising brand winner will receive $50,000 in no-cost funding; a premium ($1,399) RangeMe subscription; $2,000 in logistics from Ware2Go; a social channel review ($3,500) from AdQuadrant; a one-hour operations strategy review & optimization session from Rodeo CPG( $500 value); and a one-year subscription to WeStock ( $1,200 value).

For more information and to enter visit Grow.Kickfurther.com/2020-giveaway .

About KickfurtherKickfurther is the world's first inventory funding platform with over $100 million in funded inventory and backed by investors behind Robinhood, Tesla, Twitter, DocuSign and more.

