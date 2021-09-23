Kick Off The Fall Movie Season With $60 Off Regal Unlimited ™

Celebrate your love of movies with the ONLY subscription plan that lets you see all the movies you want, whenever you want

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal unveiled today a special limited time offer of $60 off its movie subscription plan, Regal Unlimited, available starting Friday, September 24 through Monday, September 27. The Regal Unlimited pass is offered exclusively on the Regal mobile app where moviegoers can choose from three different plans based on theatre location. The $60 savings is available to any guest that registers for one of the plans during the promotional period and pays in full for a 12-month subscription.

"The Fall season is here with an amazing line-up of movies including No Time To Die, Dune, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Eternals and Halloween Kills to name just a few," said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal. "With this special offer of $60 off Regal Unlimited, you can enjoy these movies and all the benefits of the plan including unlimited movies, discounts at concessions, birthday bonuses and reduced fees at our lowest subscriber rate ever."

Subscribers of Regal Unlimited enjoy all the following benefits:

Enjoy Unlimited Movies. With the annual Regal Unlimited subscription, you can watch as many standard format movies as you want, whenever you want. There are no blackout dates, and you can reserve advance tickets as soon as they go on sale. For special formats, it will be easy to upgrade your ticket to see a movie in 4DX, ScreenX, IMAX, RPX, VIP and 3D, by paying the usual standard upcharge.

Save on Snacks and Drinks. Regal Unlimited subscribers enjoy a 10% concessions discount on all food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Enjoy a Birthday Bonus. As a subscriber, you will also enjoy a free large popcorn and large drink on your birthday.

Save on Fees. Additionally, there will be a reduced online convenience fees for the Regal Unlimited ticket.

Get all the Benefits of the Regal Crown Club. When you sign up for Regal Unlimited, you will be automatically enrolled in the Regal Crown Club, the industry's leading loyalty program. Along with all the club benefits, you will earn credits for every dollar spent with your Regal Unlimited subscription including the opportunity to attend advance screenings.

To receive the $60 savings and become a Regal Unlimited subscriber, customers can download the Regal mobile app where additional details about the program are outlined. Guests must sign up for Regal Unlimited starting Friday, September 24, through midnight Monday, September 27. All three plans will receive the $60 savings: Regal Unlimited, Regal Unlimited Plus and Regal Unlimited All Access. The offer is available only to guests that elect 'pay in full for 12 months' for the entire subscription, instead of the 'other options. The special offer is only available for new subscriptions and does not apply to previously purchased subscriptions.

About Regal:Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,961 screens in 520 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of August 31, 2021. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: www.REGmovies.com

