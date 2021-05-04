Kick Off A Summer Of Safety In May With Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month comes at a particularly crucial time. Traffic is returning to pre-pandemic levels, families are planning for summer road trips, and interest in motorcycling — for commuting and recreation — is seeing strong growth. In an effort to reach as many drivers and riders as possible, the Motorcycle Safety Foundation has teamed up with AAA to get the word out.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8892251-motorcycle-safety-foundation-aaa-may-motorcycle-safety-awareness-month/

"We are all one community on the road, and we need to look out for one another," said AAA spokesman Jeff Spring. "During the pandemic, many of us drove far less than in a typical year, and as we return to the road, our driving skills may be a little rusty. AAA encourages everyone on the road to keep their speeds down, cut out distractions, use their signals early and often, and double- even triple-check for motorcyclists when changing lanes."

In 2020, sales were up 11.4 percent last year for new motorcycles and scooters, and in 2021, first quarter sales were very strong with a year-over-year increase of more than 37.2 percent for motorcycles and scooters. Many training facilities across the country coached more riders in 2020 than in 2019, even with capacity restrictions in place. The year-to-date demand for training in 2021 is far exceeding the demand for the same period in 2020 with some training providers experiencing decades-high demand levels, according to the Motorcycle Safety Foundation. This means more new and returning riders will be on the road.

"Safety is important every day we ride, and Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month is a great time to emphasize our safety messages to drivers and riders alike," said Erik Pritchard, president and CEO of the Motorcycle Safety Foundation. "As we look forward to peak riding season, we welcome the opportunity to kick off a summer of safety in May. And remember, for those looking to get into riding, your best first ride is with a Motorcycle Safety Foundation course, on the street or on the dirt."

Tips are available at msf-usa.org and forcardrivers.com.

ABOUT THE MOTORCYCLE SAFETY FOUNDATION

The Motorcycle Safety Foundation promotes safety through rider training and education, operator licensing tests, and public information programs. The MSF works with the federal government, state agencies, the military, and others to offer training for all skill levels so riders can enjoy a lifetime of safe, responsible motorcycling. Standards established by the MSF have been recognized worldwide since 1973.

The MSF is a not-for-profit organization endorsed by American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; BMW Motorrad USA; BRP, Inc.; Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc.; Indian Motorcycle; Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.; KTM North America, Inc.; Suzuki Motor of America, Inc.; Triumph Motorcycles America; and Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. For safety information or to enroll in an MSF Basic RiderCourse near you, or to learn more about the many other MSF course offerings, visit MSF-USA.org or call (800) 446-9227. Follow @msf__usa to keep up with the MSF on Twitter and Instagram .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kick-off-a-summer-of-safety-in-may-with-motorcycle-safety-awareness-month-301283329.html

SOURCE Motorcycle Safety Foundation