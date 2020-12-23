Kia Motors Partners With The National Basketball Players Association And SiriusXM To "Accelerate The Good" This Holiday Season

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help spread some holiday cheer and provide welcome relief to those hit hardest by the pandemic, Kia Motors America, SiriusXM and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) will surprise families from underserved communities with holiday presents and monetary gifts, all delivered in Kia K5 midsize sedans. The deliveries, which will be made virtually by NBPA members, coincide with the start of the 2020-2021 NBA Season with Kia NBA Tip-Off 2020 beginning December 22.

"The holiday season can be challenging under the best of circumstances, but when you add a global pandemic into the mix, the challenges can increase exponentially. Kia is excited to help bring some much-needed relief and holiday spirit to families across the country," said Russell Wager, director, marketing operations, Kia Motors America. "The NBA and its players came through for fans in a big way this past season and provided us with the distraction we all needed to take our minds off the stress of daily life during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are honored to sponsor and kick-off the Kia NBA Tip Off 2020 by partnering with the NBPA to continue to help those who have been impacted the most during this pandemic."

NBA players Coby White of the Chicago Bulls; Kia 6 th Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell of the Los Angeles Lakers; Dennis Smith, Jr. of the New York Knicks; and Tyler Herro of the Miami HEAT, will virtually deliver gifts and other necessities to families impacted by COVID-19 via an all-new 2021 Kia K5 mid-size sedan. Each player selected their recipient family based on a personal connection or familiarity with the family's needs and struggles throughout the pandemic. This is the latest extension of Kia Motors' "Accelerate The Good" charitable initiatives which were instituted at the start of the pandemic back in March of 2020. Through "Accelerate The Good," Kia donated $2 million to charities that assist homeless youth nationwide and manufactured and delivered more than 550,000 pieces of personal protection equipment in the form of face shields, to hospitals and medical centers nationwide.

"As athletes, we have an incredible platform that allows us to personally assist those who are really struggling, and this program with Kia gives us a chance to effect real change in the lives of some of our fans," said Dennis Smith Jr., New York Knicks point guard. "The mom I nominated for 'Accelerate The Good' is Shaquana. As a single mother, she has gone through so much, from losing her daughter Shavon to gun violence to dealing with COVID-19, and I am grateful that my NBPA brothers and I can make her life and the lives of others just a little bit easier this holiday season."

"Brand Allyship, the practice of partnering with brands that embody and amplify our core values, is our north star," said Payne Brown, president of THINK450, the innovation and partnership engine of the NBPA. "The partnership with Kia to 'Accelerate The Good' this holiday season is a great example of the way brands and players can connect to directly impact the communities where our members live and play. We thank Kia for their commitment to making a difference, and look forward to replicating this model partnership with others."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

About the NBPA

The National Basketball Players Association is the union for current professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Established in 1954, the NBPA's mission is to protect and support the rights and talents of our players, magnify the power of their collective will, and amplify their voices as leaders who will transcend sport and society globally.

The NBPA advocates on behalf of the best interests of all NBA players, including the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements, the filing of grievances on behalf of the players, or counseling players on benefits, educational and post-NBA career opportunities. Business opportunities are generated by THINK450, the subsidiary of the NBPA charged with managing the players' group licensing rights.

Dedicated to preserving the legacy of its members, the NBPA Foundation provides support and assistance to persons, communities and organizations around the world that seek to improve the lives of those in need.

About THINK450

THINK450 is the innovation and partnership engine of the NBPA. We uncover shared interests between our 450 players and leading brands to build more engaging partnerships. Together with our partners, THINK450 creates refreshingly original ideas that engage fans, stir them to action, and earn brands the right to participate in cultural conversations. For more information, visit THINK450.com.

