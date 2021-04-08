Kia Launches All-New Marketing Campaign For An All-New Category Of Vehicle - The Carnival MPV

IRVINE, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia is debuting the all-new 2022 Carnival MPV in a multifaceted marketing campaign, the centerpiece of which is a :30-second broadcast spot entitled " What Else Ya Got?" The spot illustrates how the Carnival MPV offers active consumers a host of benefits to support their busy lives and stakes Carnival as a new offering in the unoccupied space between SUV and family hauler.

The spot features the Kia Carnival MPV traveling along a stretch of desert road, passing through vignettes of life's interesting moments. From dirt bike races to marathons, camping trips and moving to a new home, the Carnival is there through life's turns. In each scenario, one of Carnival's key product features helps tell the story, from the second-row VIP lounge-style seating to the 3,500-lb. towing capacity and blind spot monitoring system. The voiceover tells the audience: "Take it wherever. With whoever. Load it up. Change it. Challenge it. Throw everything - and the kitchen sink - at it. Every time, the all-new Kia Carnival MPV comes back with one thing to say: 'What Else Ya Got?'"

"The Carnival MPV defines a new vehicle segment - the multi-purpose vehicle: versatile, capable and comfortable, and provides owners what they need, when they need it," said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia Motors America. "From daily commuting and long-haul road trips to camping adventures, family vacations and moving duty, the Carnival MPV easily transforms from a stylish and sophisticated adventurer to a cavernous cargo hauler. And everything in between."

Penned at Kia's California design studio, the Carnival wears a bold and boxy appearance that conveys the visual language found on the brand's recent and highly successful line of rugged utility vehicles - Telluride, Sorento, and Seltos. Inside, the three-row seven- or eight-passenger MPV delivers premium refinement, savvy technology and unexpected flexibility. And with best-in-class passenger and cargo room there is plenty of space to accommodate the day's errands…or adventures.

The Carnival MPV arrives in the U.S. as a new name and will be the first vehicle sold in the U.S. with Kia's new logo on its sculpted hood.

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-launches-all-new-marketing-campaign-for-an-all-new-category-of-vehicle---the-carnival-mpv-301264784.html

SOURCE Kia Motors America