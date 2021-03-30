Kia EV6 Redefines Boundaries Of Electric Mobility With Inspiring Design, Exhilarating Performance And Innovative Space

- EV6 is the symbol of Kia's new brand and the first BEV built on new dedicated EV platform - Choice of multiple zero-emissions powertrain configurations; over 510 kilometers from a single charge - 800V ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 18...

- EV6 is the symbol of Kia's new brand and the first BEV built on new dedicated EV platform

- Choice of multiple zero-emissions powertrain configurations; over 510 kilometers from a single charge

- 800V ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes; 100 kilometers in less than 4.5 minutes

- EV6 GT accelerates from 0-to-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds with top speed of 260 km/h

- New EV architecture delivers spacious interior and high-tech features for an intuitive user experience

SEOUL, South Korea, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Kia EV6 brings long-range, zero-emissions power, 800V ultra-fast charging and distinctive styling to the crossover SUV market. The EV6 is Kia's first car to be based on the company's dedicated new platform for battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

This pioneering crossover - the first dedicated BEV launched under the new Kia design philosophy 'Opposites United' - displays a future-oriented EV design characterized by high-tech details. It is powered exclusively by electric energy, with a choice of multiple long-range, zero-emissions powertrain configurations. The 800V charging capability means EV6 can go from 10 to 80 percent battery charge in just 18 minutes, while the GT version, engineered to inspire consumers with exciting driving performance, can accelerate from 0-to-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 260 km/h.

The EV6 is the first dedicated BEV produced by Kia using the all-new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), and forms the first part of Kia's transition to the new era of electrification under the new brand slogan, 'Movement that inspires'.

"EV6 is the embodiment of the new Kia. It is born to inspire every journey, through bold design, progressive engineering, innovative technologies, and exciting electric performance," Ho Sung Song, Kia's President & CEO said. "EV6 also represents the beginning of Kia's long-term commitment to sustainable mobility, accelerating the transition not only to clean transportation, but also products, materials and manufacturing."

Disclaimer: The images shown are pre-production models and may differ from the actual production model. Some of the images are artistic impressions and for illustrative purpose only.

