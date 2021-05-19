TORONTO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) ( Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated medical cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, today announces that it will host a conference call on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company will provide its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Khiron to Host First Quarter 2021 Conference Call on May 28, 2021

Khiron invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend the Company's First Quarter 2021 Conference Call, followed by a Q&A session.

Webcast Details:DATE: May 28th, 2021TIME: 10:00am ET/ 7:00am PT/ 4:00pm CETPRESENTERS: Alvaro Torres, Khiron Chief Executive Officer and Director, Joel Friedman, Khiron Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Naprawa, Chairman of Khiron Board of DirectorsFORMAT: Live 30 minute presentation & Q&A sessionREGISTER LINK: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3196006/0652A31C731C234FE0C2F998FCEBFFEB

Khiron Retains Investor Relations ProvidersThe Company has retained Stonebridge Partners LLC ("Stonebridge") to provide investor relations services.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company has engaged Stonebridge, for a period of three (3) months with renewal on a month-to-month basis by mutual agreement only, to provide investor content communications services to the Company. The Company will pay Stonebridge a monthly fee of USD$5,000. At the time of this agreement, neither Stonebridge nor its principals have any direct or indirect interest in the Company's securities. The engagement of Stonebridge remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading medical cannabis provider in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia, Peru, Germany and the United Kingdom, and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico and Brazil in 2021.

Leveraging wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty. Its Wellbeing Products unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with Kuida™ now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and United Kingdom. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Investor Contact: Paola RicardoE: investors@khiron.ca T: +1 (647) 556-5750

Media Contact: Elsa NavarroVice President, CommunicationsE: enavarro@khiron.ca

Khiron Europe: Tejinder VirkPresidentE: tvirk@khiron.ca

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/khiron-to-host-first-quarter-2021-conference-call-on-may-28-2021-301295438.html

SOURCE Khiron Life Sciences Corp.