Khiron Provides European Management Updates

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) ( Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated medical cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is pleased to announce the appointment of Franziska Katterbach as President, Khiron Europe to replace Tejinder Virk, who has resigned from the Company.

Franziska Katterbach Appointed President of Khiron EuropeSince her appointment in October 2019 to the role of Managing Director and Chief Legal Counsel, Khiron Europe, Ms. Katterbach has been at the forefront of Khiron's European operations. Franziska's promotion to the position of President aligns with the Company's commitment to diversity and inclusion throughout the organization, including at the Executive level.

"I would like to congratulate Franziska on her appointment, which comes at a very exciting time for our European team. Since joining Khiron, Franziska has been a driving force behind our European operations. Her regulatory expertise, strong leadership skills and exceptional day-to-day management of operations have allowed us to develop a differentiated, asset-light platform. Most recently, the European team launched another new product into the German market while more than tripling shipment volumes, demonstrating strong execution in Europe's largest market," comments Alvaro Torres, CEO and Director.

Franziska Katterbach, President, Khiron Europe, comments, "I am a great believer in Europe's medical cannabis market and am honoured to lead our world-class team as we expand patient access, along with our market presence, in Germany and the UK. On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Tejinder for his many contributions to our European operations and wish him well in his future endeavors."

Mr. Virk´s resignation will result in the forfeiture of 2.2 million stock options and 600,000 restricted share units previously awarded.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.Khiron is a leading vertically integrated medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health centres and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany and the UK, and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico and Brazil in 2021. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

