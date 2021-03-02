Kherkher Garcia, LLP Files Wrongful Death Suit Against CPS Energy For Winter Storm Power Outage

SAN ANTONIO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The wrongful death lawyers at Kherkher Garcia, LLP have filed suit against CPS Energy related to the winter storm power outages that left a woman dead.

Kherkher Garcia, LLP has filed suit against CPS Energy related to the winter storm power outages that left a woman dead

On the morning of February 16 th, the power in Elizabeth Rodriguez's San Antonio home went out. The temperature in San Antonio never rose above freezing on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Mrs. Rodriguez's husband, Jesus Rodriguez, was horrified to find Elizabeth dead in their bed on the morning of February 17th.

Attorney Jesus Garcia, Jr. said the family is bringing the suit to hold CPS Energy and any other responsible parties accountable for this preventable catastrophe. "This was 100% preventable. Peak electricity for last week's storm was 69,000 megawatts. The Texas energy grid regularly meets summer demands of 125,000 megawatts--almost twice the peak demand experienced last week. CPS Energy and others could have increased electric production capacity in the San Antonio region in the days and weeks leading up to the February 2021 cold weather event." said Garcia. "Additionally, CPS Energy has known for decades that it needed to winterize and update its generation, transmission, and distribution facilities in order to prevent cold-weather failures like those experienced in February 2021, but consciously chose not to do so."

