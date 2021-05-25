KH Water Specialists Joins Guthrie & Frey Water Family Of Companies

MUKWONAGO, Wis., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an advantageous move on May 1, 2021, Guthrie & Frey Water Conditioning and KH Water Specialists, two family-owned water conditioning companies out of Southern Wisconsin, partnered to share their experience and resources. Guthrie & Frey took steps to expand their family of companies earlier this year when they laid the groundwork for the merger.

"We're looking at this as a partnership," say Rob & Sue Frey, Co-Owners of Guthrie & Frey. "We've been servicing the same regions for years and have always been impressed with the way KH works with their customers." The KH Water Specialists team, including former owner and industry vet Kevin Hellenbrand, are staying on to share their expertise and top-notch customer service. "We're looking forward to our shared future. Our residential and commercial customers can expect the same great service, products, and support they are used to, with some exciting new benefits," Hellenbrand explains, referring to the new salt delivery options and increased number of service technicians in the area.

Customers in the greater Mukwonago area and surrounding counties now have access to Guthrie & Frey's convenient, customizable salt delivery system. Guthrie & Frey's dedicated scheduling manager helps businesses and families monitor their water usage and arrange routine salt deliveries to prevent disruption and ensure ease of maintenance. Customers can also use Guthrie & Frey's online delivery platform to request salt deliveries on their terms.

The KH Water Specialists office in Mukwonago will become Guthrie & Frey's fourth location in Southern Wisconsin. Guthrie & Frey service technicians will expand their coverage areas, working alongside the KH team, to provide even greater service opportunities to their customers. "We don't expect a lot to change for the customer," says Frey. "We're stronger together, and our services will reflect that."

About Guthrie & Frey Water ConditioningFounded in 1974, Guthrie & Frey Water Conditioning continues to achieve high customer satisfaction and superior water quality using experience-based solutions and supporting innovative water conditioning technology. For more information about Guthrie & Frey, visit their headquarters in Hartland, Wisconsin, or visit gfwater.com.

