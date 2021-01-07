KFC Introduces Its Best Chicken Sandwich Ever

After a successful test run in Orlando last year, the fried chicken experts are kicking off 2021 by rolling out a new, premium chicken sandwich across all 4,000 KFC U.S. restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kentucky Fried Chicken®, purveyor of the world's most famous fried chicken, kicked off 2021 with the introduction of its best chicken sandwich ever. The new KFC Chicken Sandwich is available in select markets starting today and will be available seven days a week in all 4,000 KFC restaurants in the U.S. by the end of February.

The new KFC Chicken Sandwich is expected to delight the most discerning of chicken sandwich connoisseurs in every way - from the quarter-pound, all-white meat, double-breaded, Extra Crispy™ chicken breast filet, to its freshly-toasted buttery brioche bun, crispier, thicker pickles, and the perfect amount of the Colonel's real mayo or spicy sauce. Each sandwich is made when ordered, so it is served piping hot every time. Fried chicken fans have never tasted a sandwich like this before.

"We tested the new KFC Chicken Sandwich in Orlando last spring, and we nearly doubled our sales expectations, so we knew that we had a winner," said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S. "Many customers hadn't considered KFC as a part of the chicken sandwich conversation, but anyone who tastes this sandwich will know, without a doubt, that we're playing to win."

The KFC food innovation team painstakingly tested each ingredient for the new sandwich to find the winning combination that perfectly complements KFC's world-famous fried chicken. They tested pickles with eight variations of thickness and they collaborated with six different bakeries on more than ten recipes in order to find the right bun to hug the new the quarter-pound, all white meat, double-breaded, Extra Crispy chicken breast filet in just the right way.

The carefully crafted combination had one Orlando customer calling it "a life changer *" during the new sandwich's initial test last spring.

As the new KFC Chicken Sandwich makes its way into KFC's 4,000 restaurants across the country, eager fans can keep an eye on KFC.com/findthesandwich to find out when the sandwich arrives at their local KFC. The site will update daily to highlight which restaurants are now serving the sandwich. Fans can also sign up to be notified via email so they can be among the first to try KFC's best chicken sandwich ever when it arrives in their area.

Customers will have a variety of options to choose from when purchasing the new KFC Chicken Sandwich, including:

KFC Chicken Sandwich à la carte for $3.99

KFC Chicken Sandwich combo meal, which includes KFC Secret Recipe Fries and medium drink, for $6.99

(Prices and participation may vary. Tax extra.)

The new KFC Chicken Sandwich is the latest menu introduction as part of the brand's food innovation strategy. KFC has a long history of testing craveable menu items and evaluating customer feedback, in a continued commitment to understanding consumer tastes and preferences. Last year, KFC launched its new Secret Recipes Fries nationwide.

Flavored with a unique blend of secret seasonings, Secret Recipe Fries have a signature KFC taste as distinct as KFC's renowned 11 herbs and spices and pair perfectly with KFC Extra Crispy Tenders and the New KFC Chicken Sandwich. Secret Recipe Fries quickly have become KFC's best-selling side item.

*Results may vary. KFC does not guarantee a life-changing experience.

