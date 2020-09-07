KFC Canada Launches KFC Famous Chicken Chicken Sandwich

Because You Can't Have a Famous Chicken Sandwich Without Famous Chicken VAUGHAN, ON, Sept.

VAUGHAN, ON, Sept. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Around the world, KFC is famous for many things. Most notably, the unrivaled taste of its deliciously crispy fried chicken. Today, KFC Canada is announcing its latest innovation, the KFC Famous Chicken Chicken Sandwich, featuring KFC's legendary Extra Crispy seasoning and premium Canadian ingredients that set the standard for what a truly famous fried chicken sandwich should taste like.

"We've spent 75 years making the world's best-tasting fried chicken. It is what we're famous for," said Samantha Redman, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada. "The Famous Chicken Chicken Sandwich is everything you know and love about KFC - big taste, bold flavours, crispy golden chicken, but on a completely different level. We know everyone is going to love this sandwich."

The KFC Famous Chicken Chicken Sandwich is made with 100 per cent Canadian farm raised chicken; it is buttermilk marinated and hand breaded in KFC's famous Extra Crispy seasoning, and is then topped with sweet chunky pickles, creamy mayonnaise and sandwiched between a lightly toasted potato bun.

"At KFC, we ensure that every bite is more delicious than the last - just the way the Colonel intended," said Armando Carrillo, Innovation Manager, KFC Canada. "The KFC Famous Chicken Chicken Sandwich is the culmination of passion and determination and embodies what a famous chicken sandwich should taste like."

The KFC Famous Chicken Chicken Sandwich is available in Canada only.

To learn more about the KFC Famous Chicken Chicken Sandwich, or to order one now, visit www.kfc.ca

About KFC CanadaFounded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is now the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is still used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and it still remains a very closely guarded secret. KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, but we also feature a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands Inc. and operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world including more than 600 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca

