Kezar Life Sciences To Present At The Myositis Association International Annual Patient Conference And The Pan-American Congress Of Rheumatology

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced company presentations and participation at upcoming patient and medical conferences.

"We look forward to engaging with patients and their care partners at The Myositis Association's 2020 Virtual International Patient Conference. We are impressed with TMA and their strong advocacy for patients with autoimmune myositis, a true unmet medical need. PRESIDIO, our Phase 2 study of KZR-616 for the treatment of patients with polymyositis and dermatomyositis was designed with the needs of patients in mind," said Noreen Henig, MD, Kezar's Chief Medical Officer. "We are also excited to present our MISSION Phase 1b trial of KZR-616 in lupus and lupus nephritis patients at PANLAR. These severe and often debilitating diseases disproportionately affect Latina women, and this is an important venue to share our data and assess the unique needs of our Pan-American colleagues. The MISSION Phase 1b study has fully enrolled the sixth and final cohort, bringing us one step closer to understanding the safety, tolerability, and appropriate doses of KZR-616 for the treatment of an array of rare and severe autoimmune diseases."

The Myositis Association's (TMA) Virtual 2020 International Annual Patient Conference

Kezar Life Sciences will provide information on KZR-616 and the PRESIDIO trial, a Phase 2 study of KZR-616 to evaluate safety and efficacy in patients with polymyositis (PM) and dermatomyositis (DM). In addition to showcasing a new patient-focused video on the mechanism of action of KZR-616, the company will also have a virtual exhibit booth to engage with the myositis patient and physician community.

Presentation: The PRESIDIO Study: A Clinical Trial of the Immunoproteasome Inhibitor, KZR-616, for the treatment of PM and DM

The PRESIDIO Study: A Clinical Trial of the Immunoproteasome Inhibitor, KZR-616, for the treatment of PM and DM Presenters: Noreen Henig, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Kezar Life Sciences, and MK Farmer, MD, Senior Medical Director, Kezar Life Sciences

Noreen Henig, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Kezar Life Sciences, and MK Farmer, MD, Senior Medical Director, Kezar Life Sciences Date and Time: September 11, 2020 at 1:15 - 2:30 pm EDT

September 11, 2020 at 1:15 - 2:30 pm EDT Learn More & Register for the Conference: https://www.myositis.org/myositis-library/annual-patient-conference/

22nd Pan-American Congress of Rheumatology 2020 (PANLAR 2020)

Kezar Life Sciences will present interim data in a scientific poster session from the Phase 1b portion of MISSION, a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of KZR-616 for the treatment of lupus and lupus nephritis.

Poster Presentation: Treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus with the Immunoproteasome Inhibitor KZR-616: Results from the First 5 Cohorts of the MISSION Study, an Open-label Phase 1b Dose-Escalation Study

Treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus with the Immunoproteasome Inhibitor KZR-616: Results from the First 5 Cohorts of the MISSION Study, an Open-label Phase 1b Dose-Escalation Study Session: Lupus y otros trastornos autoinmunes sistémicos/Lupus and other systemic autoimmune disorders

Lupus y otros trastornos autoinmunes sistémicos/Lupus and other systemic autoimmune disorders Presenter : Richard Alan Furie, MD, Chief of the Division of Rheumatology, Northwell Health

: Richard Alan Furie, MD, Chief of the Division of Rheumatology, Northwell Health Date and Time: September 17, 2020, 9:00am - 8:00pm EDT

September 17, 2020, 9:00am - 8:00pm EDT Learn more & Register for the Conference: https://congreso-panlar.com/virtual-congress/

About KZR-616

KZR-616 is a novel, first-in-class, selective immunoproteasome inhibitor with broad therapeutic potential across multiple autoimmune diseases. Preclinical research demonstrates that selective immunoproteasome inhibition results in a broad anti-inflammatory response in animal models of several autoimmune diseases, while avoiding immunosuppression. Data generated from Phase 1a and 1b trials provide evidence that KZR-616 exhibits a favorable safety and tolerability profile for development in severe, chronic autoimmune diseases. Phase 2 trials are underway in severe autoimmune diseases.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is combining courage, conviction and cutting-edge science to develop breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function and inhibit multiple drivers of disease via a single target. KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is being evaluated in severe and underserved autoimmune diseases. Additionally, KZR-261, the first clinical candidate for the treatment of cancer from the company's protein secretion program targeting the Sec61 translocon, is undergoing IND-enabling activities. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com, and follow us on Twitter at @ KezarBio, Facebook and LinkedIn.

